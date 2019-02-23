File image.

In this week’s A-Typical interview we feature Chris Forrest, a South African comedian and actor. Forrest has performed at some of the most popular comedy clubs, showcases and festivals in the country including South Africa’s premier comedy show: The 466 64 “It’s No Joke” comedy show as one of South Africa’s top 10 comics.

He’s also a regular on the Heavyweight Comedy Jam, The Blacks Only Show and the Kingsize Comedy Show.

Internationally, he has performed at festivals such as The Edinburgh Festival, The Lyric Theatre in London and The Round Table Comedy Show in Ghana,

Forrest has also featured in local movies Straight Outta Benoni, Footskating 101, White Wedding and Blitz Patrollie.

If you were a pair of shoes, what pair of shoes would you be?

Crocs, the people who like them, REALLY like them, and I also have holes.

Have you ever sent a text message to the wrong person? How did that turn out?

I once meant to share a phone number but sent it to the person whose number it was, he got it and said “why did you send me my own number?” and then we laughed. Great story, hey? I have loads.

If you could kill off any character from a current television show, who would it be?

I’m watching a lot of Peppa Pig right now, such a layered production, I think I would choose “Daddy Pig” but only if I needed bacon.

What’s a holiday that doesn’t exist that you’d like to create?

The “Paid for” holiday where I go overseas on a first class flight and stay in a five star hotel.

How much would you pay a hacker threatening to release your browsing history to your friends and family?

Nothing I feel it’s important that they learn where all the good sites are without me having to constantly mail them links, he’d be doing admin for me.

You are about to get into a fight, what song comes on as your soundtrack?

I’m probably getting into the fight because I’m listening to music on my earphones and singing along, cos that's really annoying, but my playlist is normally on shuffle, so hopefully something by Enya, such production value.

You stuck on an island for the rest of your life. There is only one comedian that you can spend the rest of your life on the island with. Who would you choose and why?

The really good looking lady comic, because I find her humour intellectual and relevant, and she can also make fire.

What was your dream job when you were five?

I wanted to be a policeman because I loved TJ Hooker (Yes, I’m that old) - I’m almost there because I get paid in cash sometimes.

Have you ever been thrown out or banned from a public place? Why?

No, in fact I’ve never been thrown at all, probably because of my above-acceptable BMI.

Can you think of a movie title that best explains your life currently?

Fargo, cos I’m about to leave for Cape Town.

The Saturday Star