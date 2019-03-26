In this week’s A-Typical interview we feature Afrikaans rapper and television personality Jack Parow. Parow is best known for his single Cooler as Ekke, which he released in 2009. He has since released four studio albums and toured the world.

Aside from collaborating with South African artists include Die Heuwels Fantasties, Die Antwoord and Francois Van Coke, Parow also released a biography, ‘Die Ou Met die Snor by die Bar’ and also launched his own brandy product known as Parow Brandy.

You can step into a boxing ring with any South African celebrity for a 12 round fight. Who would you choose to come up against and why?

Steve Hofmeyr... because he is a doos and deserves a klap or two.

You are on death row. You are allowed one last meal and one last drink. What would your final meal and drink be ?

Easy, a Braaibroodjie and a double Parow Brandy and Coke.

You can spend a day learning from any rapper in the world. Who would you spend it with and why?

Snoop Dogg. We could write raps and roek pappagaaitwak all day long.

What is the biggest misconception people have of Jack Parow?

That my name is spelt with two r's and that Leon Schuster did really catch me. I just pretend, but ja... he did... PS: I was very babalas though.

Describe the most terrifying moment of your life so far. Have you recovered from it?

I was at my chommie André 's house and he forgot to buy wood AND Brandy. No, I still haven't recovered. Also, I once got chased by a red roman spider. Those things look like aliens; they freak me out so much. My friend says when the devil sweats he sweats red romans.

If you could wake up tomorrow in the body of someone else, who would you pick and what would you do?

Siya Kolisi, because then I can bliksem anyone who makes kak with me and also play in the Rugby World Cup in Japan which would be mal.

You could feature any celebrity in one of your upcoming music videos. Who would you choose and why?

Dog the bounty hunter, because his mullet is even sexier than mine.

What is your favourite thing to spend money on?

Good times

Who would you most like to be stuck in an elevator with?

An elevator repairman.

What is your most embarrassing moment from high school?

The first time I ever drank, my mom caught me out and as I was trying to make up some ridiculous story of how I wasn't drinking, I puked on her shoes. No story could save me after that... maybe food poisoning... Shit, I should have thought of that then.

The Saturday Star