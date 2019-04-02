In this week’s A-Typical interview we feature actress, dancer, presenter, and businesswoman Kajal Bagwandeen. The 35-year-old has featured on well known soapies and dramas such as Isidingo, 7de Laan, Madiba, Netflix’s The Indian Detective, and as a TV presenter on Eastern Mosaic. She also has a string of movies under her belt.

Her latest movie ‘3 Days To Go’, which features Tumi Morake and Jonathan Boynton-Lee was released earlier this year.

What should every woman try at least once in her life?

Not sure about exclusively women, but every person should travel at least once in their life and grow up with a dog.

What is on your bookshelf currently?

Our bookshelf has an array of books ranging from autobiographies, design books, cook books, dog books, poetry, fiction etc. What I am currently reading is “The subtle art of not giving a F*ck” and Milk and Honey by Rupi Kaur.

Who is on your guest list for your ideal dinner party?

Beside my wonderful family and friends: Jane Fonda, Nelson Mandela, Indra Nooyi, Jerry Seinfeld, Cleopatra, Gayatri Devi, Bruce Lee and my grandparents.

We have load shedding. You have no generator. Its dinner time. What do you make for dinner?

Thankfully, I have gas, so pretty much anything I want. Dinner by candlelight is never a bad idea. (Load shedding must fall).

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Worry does nothing but keep you busy doing nothing.

What was one of the most memorable encounters you had with a celebrity?

There is a small indian ocean island we frequent and love. One morning, like every other morning I headed down to the boathouse to go snorkelling and it was just me and a British couple. We got chatting and when the gentleman mentioned that he’s a musician, his face suddenly became familiar and I said “should I know you?” and he said “no not at all” I spent three hours with them only to find out later that day that a very famous singer was staying on the island with us and I went snorkelling with him. Only then did it hit me and his face, name and music matched up.

You have 15 minutes to visit one online website before the internet shuts down for good. What website do you visit and why?

Who is having a shut down sale? ;-)

Comfort food... what is yours?

My mum’s Indian or Asian food

Who would you take on a date to space and why ?

My husband, he wants to go to space one day.

You have the choice of featuring in a movie with either Shahrukh Khan in a Bollywood movie or Leonardo Di Caprio in a Hollywood movie. Who do you choose?

A girl can choose both right? I won’t miss an opportunity to dance and act with the legendary heartthrob King Khan and neither will I give up a chance to star opposite one of my all time favourite actors, Leo - who like me, is passionate about the sustainability of our planet and those that live in it.

The Saturday Star