In this week’s A-Typical interview we feature South African comedian Marc Lottering. The 51year-old, one of SA’s best stand-up comedians is best known for his beloved character, Aunty Merle Abrahams from Belgravia Road in Athlone.

Lottering has won several awards for his comedy, some of which include the Vita Award for Best Actor in a Comedy, and multiple Fleur du Cap Awards.





You starting your own political party. What's the name of the party and what is your main objective?

Name of party: HAPPY PEOPLE! Main objective: Make sure that whenever you open your mouth, it makes everyone blissfully happy.

You’ve been given the chance to spend the day questioning one of three politicians in South Africa. Who do you choose from Mmusi Maimane, Julius Malema, or Patricia de Lille? And why?

Definitely Julius Malema, after we open a bottle of good whiskey. I'm constantly on the hunt for good material.

What is something that is really popular now, but in five years everyone will look back on and be embarrassed by?

The Influencer.

What is the weirdest thing you have seen in someone else’s home?

A smashed decoder.

What is one of your more embarrassing memories from childhood?

I was about 11 at Square Hill Primary in Retreat. I auditioned for a part in the school production of RUMPELSTILTSKIN. I'm still waiting on my callback. It's been 40 years now.

Favourite dinner spot in South Africa? And what do you order?

Wow. Not a fair question. I'm mad about Curry and Thai food. So I'll say Wangthai at Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton, and Bukhara in Church Street Cape Town. Chef Pon’s Kitchen in Cape Town is my first love. But I go to several other curry and Thai establishments. I just thought those would look great in print.

What is one series that has caught your attention and that everyone should watch? And why?

It's an oldie which I've only latched onto now: Mad Men. Great writing, superb cast and ever so stylish.

What is the biggest misconception people have of Marc Lottering?

That I have a big mouth everywhere I go. I can be very reserved, I'll have you know.

How long does it take you to do your hair everyday? And what's your favourite hair product?

I wake up and mess my hair up, with my delicate hands, for about two and a half minutes tops. Just to take out the pillow dent. And that's that. True story. As far as my favourite hair product goes, I would tell you that I have been using Paul Mitchell Leave-in conditioner for twenty years now. But I'm not going to mention Paul Mitchell, because they don't sponsor me.

You could spend a day learning from any comedian in the world. Who do you choose and why?

The late and very fabulous Mister Richard Pryor. The Genius of that kind of storytelling madness totally turns me on.

The Saturday Star