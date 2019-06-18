Image: supplied.

In this week’s A-Typical interview we feature South African actress, model, and singer Nadia Herbst. Herbst is best known for her role as Olivia Greyling on popular Afrikaans soapie 7 de Laan.

The 24-year-old from Paarl in the Western Cape was also a top 10 finalist on Idols SA season 11.





What series should everyone be watching right now? And why?





Greys anatomy. Now and forever. I love the drama and all the effects they use.





What has caught your attention on social media this week?

Sadly, the farm attacks in Stellenbosch and Cape Town areas over the past week.

You can only do one exercise in the gym for the rest of your life, which exercise would you choose and why?





Running on the treadmill. I love to run/ walk/ sprint – catch me if you can!





What three toppings are a must on your pizza?





Chicken, chili, mushrooms. Can you deliver please?





If you could be part of the cast of any TV series, which one would you choose and why?





Friends of course! I absolutely love the show, the comedy and drama within it. They always mainly use the six main characters and with those six characters they create the most entertaining and interesting storylines.





What’s one choice you really regret?





I had to pause my studies numerous times to pursue my acting career.

When you’re having a bad day, what do you do to make yourself feel better?





I usually phone a very close friend of mine, he is also someone that guides me a lot in my life and helps me with every challenge I face.

Who’s your celebrity crush?





Just one? Kidding! Taron Egerton. Especially in Kingsman.

If you could shop for free at one store, which one would you choose?





Forever New

What is the worst date you’ve ever been on and how long did it last?





A date gone wrong! He was just too much. Talked about himself a lot a lot and in the end I ended up talking to his friend more than I talked to him. So in total four and a half minutes?



