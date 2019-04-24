File image

In this week’s A-Typical interview we feature South African comedian, writer, actress and voice artist Nina Hastie. The 35-year-old is popularly known as one of the presenters on SABC 3 late-night talk show, Trending SA, and a co-host on a TouchHD radio breakfast show.

She is also well known for guest starring on satirical comedy shows like Late Nite News and The Bantu Hour.

Hastie has also scooped a Golden Horn Award for Best Achievement in Scriptwriting in a TV Comedy.

What is one thing that's happened to you that's made you a stronger person?

I found that it is a collection of experiences that make you stronger - and one thing at a time that help you build resilience, and making ONE decision at a TIME, with the next right action.

Losing everything helped me become a better person - because it created the impetus for me to change my life and make every decision and every action count.

What is the one exercise everyone should be doing in the gym?

Squats

If you could identify with one fictional character - from a book show or movie- who would it be and why?

Arya Stark - she had to brave the world on her own and resort to many methods of training and strength - at any cost to make sure that she survived.

What is the most interesting thing you have seen online this week?

The effect of Solar Flares on human behavior - understanding energy and how we are all sensitive to energy.

Which social media platform do you spend the most time on and why?

Twitter - I like news and politics, and social dynamics - Twitter gives me quick tidbits of information that I can choose to look up further if I want to.

You are able to spend a day with any celebrity in the world. Who would you choose to spend it with and what would you get up to?

Quincy Jones - he’s an absolute genius and has carved so much of our social landscape globally and has lived a very long time, and has so many stories, I’d like to hang out and listen to his favorite songs and go through his photo albums - he bridged so many gaps, and has an incredible work ethic.

When was the last time you tried something new? And what did you try?

As someone who spent a large part of my youth doing new things - the one thing I haven’t done a lot of is resting - I’m trying to take long baths without my ADHD kicking in, and listening to podcasts - Podcasts are life - you can fit so much learning into 20 minute segments of your life, I feel I usually have 20 mins to get to a meeting in my car, so I pop a podcast on about something random - and it takes my mind off the stress of my day, and I can learn something new.

You can get any tattoo artist in the world to do your next tattoo. Which tattoo artist do you choose and what tattoo do you get?

You’re gonna laugh at this answer - I’m actually a little over the tattoo thing - I might even invest in a tattoo removal machine. I’ve allowed myself permission to change my mind. Imagine!

If you were arrested with no explanation, what would your friends and family assume you had done?

Attacked someone for bullying anyone I love. One thing about me is that I am fiercely protective of the people I love, and I hate it when women around me are harassed - and I have no fear of death, so I would probably chase someone to the end of the earth to avenge someone I love.

What’s the weirdest thing a guest has done at your house?

I went to work while someone was at my house, only to find out they had a get together with people at my house while I was out. I was horrified.

The Saturday Star