In this week’s A-Typical interview we feature Ross Jack, a South African hip-hop artist and producer. Jack has become a sought-after producer, having produced for the likes of HHP, Chianosky, Toya Delazy and Zeus.

He released his debut EP, Chandeliers, in October 2012 and followed it up by releasing his debut full length album, "Notes from the Wild”.

Tupac or Biggie? And tell me why?

Biggie... just because I prefer his music and flow.

What have you always wanted? And did you ever get it?

What I’ve always wanted is super personal to me,I will say I haven’t got it yet but I’m hoping that’s the point of this journey we call life. Haha

What’s one choice you really regret?

Definitely choosing at times to not express exactly how I was feeling, something I still can’t get totally right but I think I’m getting there.

Who would play you in a movie of your life?

Christian Bale because he’s a hell of an actor and it’s a really really in depth, layered role to play.. moments of light and dark hahaha .

Would you rather win an Olympic medal, an Academy Award or the Nobel Peace prize?

All big honors that I’d be cool with but if I had to choose I would say an Olympic medal for like the 100 metre.

What’s the one food you could never bring yourself to eat?

Liver, just can’t !

If you could be great at one sport which would you choose and why?

I would definitely choose football as I’m a huge fan of the game.

If you had to suddenly flee the country, where would you live and why?



Tough one really but it would be great to wake up somewhere beautiful every day. So I’m gonna say the Caribbean. I could get into the island life.

What is the worst date you’ve ever been on and how long did it last?



Haven’t been on a bad date to be honest, maybe it’s because I don’t go on many and also because I would only usually take someone out one on one when I’m really into them and at that point you don’t really notice the bad... if the question was wild I'd have a of couple stories.

How would you take down Kanye West’s ego?

I can’t really say I would. I judge my musical heroes by what they’ve done on the pitch or in the game and Kanye is for me one of the most important artists of my time for sure, he’s a musical genius whose music has been there for me at many times in my life. Whatever he does elsewhere I can’t speak on as that’s not the role he plays in my life.

The Saturday Star