In this week’s A-Typical interview we feature Sharlto Copley, a South African actor. Copley is best known for his role as Wikus van der Merwe in the Oscar-nominated science fiction film District 9.

He also plays the role of Howling Mad Murdock in the 2010 adaptation of The A-Team, Agent C.M. Kruger in the movie Elysium, James Corrigan in the science fiction horror film Europa Report and King Stefan in the dark fantasy adventure film Maleficent.

The 45-year-old actor also played the title character in the science fiction film Chappie and starred in two seasons as Christian Walker in the TV series Powers.

What's the weirdest thing you’ve ever eaten?

Freeze dried ice cream eaten by the NASA astronauts in space.

A person you want to have coffee with?

Ted Kaczynski, Aka the "Unabomber". He's serving life in prison and I just played him in a movie called "Ted K". He's in the most secure prison in America and now you've got me wondering if you would ever be allowed to have coffee while talking to a prisoner on the other side of the glass.

Quentin Tarantino or Frank Darabont?

I'm an actor so all directors are amazing.

Can you describe an experience you felt most nervous?

I was recently walking barefoot in my garden, going to fetch something out a shed. I happened to look down as I got to the shed and noticed I just had stepped about one centimetre from the head of a very poisonous rattlesnake. He began to rattle. It was highly disturbing how close I had come to standing on it. It took me about five minutes to move my foot away in ultra slow motion. Then I caught it and moved it to a different part of the mountains. There are a surprising number of things that can kill you in the Hollywood hills.

What's the one thing you need to have in your fridge at any given time?

Mrs Balls chutney. I recently read the label properly and learned you supposed to keep it in the fridge after opening. I have been keeping it in the cupboard for 30 years. Go figure.

What do you think is the most important life lesson for someone to learn?

In the words of Mike Myers in "The love Guru" - "Does it hurt when you do that? Then don't do that."

What's a great fan moment that comes to mind?

I've had many great moments with young South Africans say things like "you make me proud to be South African", or "you've helped open the way for South Africans in global entertainment". That means a lot because growing up in SA, it wasn't always easy to be a proud South African and Hollywood felt a million miles away.

What's something that you have always wanted to try but you've been too scared to do?

That's a good question. Nothing comes to mind though. I don't know what that means, haha.

Would you rather never have internet access again or never be able to take an airplane again?

Goodbye internet. It dominates too much of my life already. That's partly why I wanted to play Ted Kaczynski - aka "The Unabomber". He published a fascinating manifesto about how technology is enslaving the human race and sent many letter bombs to various people he considered key members of the "technological system." More and more people are starting to talk about the fact that although he went about spreading his message the wrong way, he was probably right in his observations. The FBI spent over 55 million dollars and 17 years trying to catch him. It's a fascinating tale that Charlize Theron is producing with me.

Who was your favorite cartoon character as a child?

I liked Bugs Bunny and the Smurfs but my favourite character was actually "Liewe Heksie", the local kids puppet show on SABC.

The Saturday Star