In this week’s A-Typical interview we feature South African actress, television presenter, model, MC, entrepreneur and fashion blogger Shashi Naidoo. Naidoo is best known for co-hosting the E.TV magazine show 20 Something. During this time she also co-hosted the nationwide MTV VJ Search.

She was also voted number four in FHM’s 100 sexiest women in the world in 2009. Shashi was also the cosmopolitan September 2008 covergirl and appeared in the 2009 Sports illustrated.

If you had the world's attention for 30 seconds, what would you say?

There is absolutely no need to take time time and energy out of your day to say negative things to other beings or be unkind. If you have nothing nice to say...

What is in your fridge right now?

Well nothing because my house is currently being rented on Airbnb. So I’m living out of a suitcase at my besties house and eating take out. But don't feel bad for me because it how I have been able to afford to travel the world. Though I usually have green apples, avocado, cheese, seed loaf, carrots, soup, chicken and salads in my fridge.

What would you say has been the most difficult challenge in your life this far?

Definitely my divorce and realising life was not just going to be a fairy tale. Also the online backlash I received about the Palestine conflict and then subsequently being banned from Israel for ten years. It was a dark and sad time for me to feel all the hate that came from that and know that people harbour such feelings in general.

What are you currently watching on Netflix? And what should everyone be watching on Netflix?

Because I’ve been travelling a lot lately I definitely watch way more Netflix than I should.I enjoyed Fyre Festival. What a mess that was and it has since given us the best memes. I love the series Ozark, it’s a must watch.

You can one watching one live sporting event anywhere in the world. What match would it be and why?

Liverpool at Anfield. The Reds make the Barclays Premier League for me and that would mean I could go to London, one my favourite cities and shop shop shop.

What is the most interesting thing you have seen online this week?

The #WooliesWaterChallenge was simply brilliant! What a bunch of creative and comedic boys. Things like that are the reason I love South Africa and its people. We are so culturally rich and dynamic- talk about photosynthesis haha #LetItFlow.

What chore do you absolutely hate doing?

All chores. Seriously, I’m not built for that, but packing and re-arranging closets is just a never ending story that I could seriously do without.

If you could paint a picture of any scenery you've seen before, what would you paint?

The planes of Namibia.. Orange and pink African sunrise over the Savannah vegetation , speckled with God’s majestic animal creations takes my breath away everytime. I will be visiting there as often as possible.

When you are 90-years-old, what will matter most to you?

To be in love, happy and at peace knowing I’ve lived my life fully and given myself to all those I love

Who was your first celebrity crush and why?

Justin Timberlake. Then now and and always. His dance moves give me all kinds of feelings.

The Saturday Star