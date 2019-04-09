Photo credit: Julianne Kaye.

In this week’s A-Typical interview we feature South African born actress Lesley-Ann Brandt. Brandt is best known for her role as Mazikeen in the TV hit series Lucifer. She plays Lucifer's best friend, a fierce demon in the form of a beautiful young woman.

The 37-year-old, who is based in Los Angeles ,first came to international notice with her role as a slave girl Naevia in the series Spartacus: Blood and Sand

She has also guest starred in crime series CSI New York , and enjoyed a lead role in Syfy’s highest rated original feature for 2011, Zombie Apocalypse.

Photo credit: Julianne Kaye.





Jimmy Kimmel, James Corden, Trevor Noah, or Ellen DeGeneres. Who do you choose and why?

I know Trevor and I’m so happy to see him do so well over here. So of course it would be Trevor.

What's the one food item you have to bring back to LA when you visit South Africa?

Tennis biscuits I can’t get enough.

Martin Scorcese, Steven Spielberg or Quentin Tarantino. Who would you most love to work with and why?

These are all incredibly talented directors. I’d love to work with them all for various reasons of course. Their styles are so different but I’d throw another couple names in there, Jordan Peele and Liesl Tommy. I saw her play Eclipse on Broadway in New York and was thrilled to discover she is fellow South African. I think Jordan Peele is about to take over the world, film by film. I’m just excited to see what both of these talented artists do next and I’d work with them in a heartbeat.

Can you tell us a little about the craziest fan encounter you have had so far?

I haven’t really had crazy fans encounters. For the most part, they are sweet, kind and respectful.

What album do you currently have playing in your car?

The soundtrack to If Beale Street could talk.

What do you usually order at Starbucks? (or in your favorite café)

I don’t do Starbucks. I own a La marzocco espresso machine so it’s pretty hard to do Starbucks after that every morning. But my coffee choice is a black Americano. No sugar.

What’s the priciest thing you’ve ever splurged on?

My house in Los Angeles.

Its brunch. What do you eat?

Some kind of salad. I love quinoa. It’s probably a vegan meal.

If you could go to any concert past or present, what would it be?

I’d go back to meeting Beyonce backstage in San Diego while she was doing her formation tour. She was incredible.

Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat? Which do you use the most frequent? And why?

Instagram because it’s fun. You see just how silly I am in real life.

The Saturday Star