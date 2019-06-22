The murder of Mohamed Mursi, the only democratic leader elected in Egypt’s history, ousted in a coup d’état by General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in 2012, is an indictment on the AU for being headed by someone in flagrant violation of its own principles. The AU has rules on sanctions that govern any unconstitutional change of government and the coup leaves no doubt that what happened in Egypt was an unconstitutional change of government.

Sisi orchestrated his own “election” into the presidency, violating another AU rule that reinstated Egypt after its expulsion in 2012.

The challenges that faced Mursi as president were daunting. The surprise election victory by an Islamic movement that was harassed and oppressed by a tyrannical military regime for decades shocked, not only the regime, but regional despots as well as many Western countries.

While the erstwhile ousting of Tunisia’s strongman caused some regional ripples, the downfall of Egypt’s Hosni Mubarak was earth-shattering. Egypt was militarily the strongest African-Arab country, and very influential in both the African and Arab worlds.

Egypt under Anwar Sadat had betrayed the Palestinian cause by signing a “peace treaty”, effectively a surrender, with the Zionist Israeli regime, leading to billions of dollars gushing into its military coffers.

Saudi Arabia and the Gulf entities then established clandestine security ties with Israel, confronting legitimate resistance movements fighting for independence, freedom and dignity.

The victory of the Islamic movement in a free and fair democratic election in Egypt derailed the nefarious plans of the US, Israel and Gulf sheikhdoms led by Saudi Arabia to control the energy-rich region.

However, the Muslim Brotherhood’s history of non-violence, focus on social justice and a free and fair democratic election victory did not protect them from the machinations of the Egyptian ruling elite in cahoots with the dominant Western powers.

Despite Mursi’s assurance to address corruption and uplift the social conditions of the people, the “deep state” plotted to remove him from power from day one.

The military, all appointed by the dictator Mubarak; the judiciary; the police; media and business barons colluded to undermine the rule of the Freedom and Justice Party, the political wing of the Muslim Brotherhood, that won the elections.

One of the AU’s fundamental principles is to promote democracy, good governance, fair and free elections and constitutional order in Africa.

Amnesty International’s North African campaigns director Najja Bounaim said: “During his time in power President Sisi has demonstrated a shocking contempt for human rights. Under his leadership, the country has undergone a catastrophic decline in rights and freedoms.”

She further opined that “there are real fears about the potential impact his chairmanship could have on the independence of regional human rights mechanisms and their future engagement with civil society”.

Egypt, since 2015, has orchestrated a sustained political attack against the African Commission on Human and People’s Rights, the body that monitors African states’ human rights records. Dozens of cases alleging serious human rights violations have been lodged with it against Egypt.

It is the height of irony that the AU, with Sisi at the helm, decided to suspend Sudan for killing 100 civilian protesters, a crime that he himself is guilty off.

If the AU is to retain its creditability, the brutal slaying of Mursi must not go unpunished.

Osman is an executive member of Media Review Network, an advocacy group based in Gauteng.

The Saturday Star