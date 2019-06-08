The pint-sized Lebogang Ramalepe has gigantic ambitions in Banyana Banyana’s World Cup debut in France. Ramalepe spoke about those grand ambitions as if they were a small ask. That reveals a lot about the type of person and player she is. She doesn’t shy away from a challenge. Her small frame holds a big heart and massive fighting spirit that will be on show tonight in Banyana’s opening match against Spain at Le Havre.

“Since the World Cup started in 1991, the year I was born, we have been struggling to qualify for it,” Ramalepe said.

“What we would like to achieve as a team is that we make sure that the performance we give in each and every game, no one will forget.

"We want to make sure people say those debutants came here and showed the world it doesn’t matter how small or big you are, but if you do things from your heart everyone won’t forget it.

"That’s what we want to achieve as a team. We want to ensure that when the tournament is over, people will be saying that Banyana Banyana was here. We will be happy with that at the end of the tournament.”

China and two-time world champions Germany complete the group. But the profile of these nations means that more eyes will be watching Banyana when they tackle these teams.

Ramalepe plans to impress some of those eyes to an extent that she joins fellow full-back, Nothando Vilakazi, in earning a professional contract abroad. Vilakazi plays professionally for Latvia’s Gintra-Universitetas.

“If things go according to plan, and I find myself with a contract to play outside the country, then it would be an achievement because I have been doing so well ever since I started playing for the national team,” Ramalepe said.

“I feel that my hard work is being recognised. Even the coach decided to name me as the second vice-captain which shows that my hard work is being rewarded because I am dedicated to what I do on and off the field.”

The 27-year-old admits to being nervous ahead of her World Cup debut. But once the whistle is blown, those nerves will settle as she will complete an impressive double of having gone to the Olympics with Banyana and now will be playing on the biggest stage of them all - the World Cup.





“It’s not easy to be here, representing the country,” Ramalepe said.

“Being here means you have put in a lot of sacrifices and overcame a lot of obstacles. One day you are crying and the next you are happy. It’s an emotional roller-coaster, but deep down you know the country comes first. When you put on that yellow and green jersey, you must know that it’s no longer just about you, but it is about the pride of the nation.

“You have to give the nation what they want, what they deserve even though you’re also representing your brand. You never know what is going to happen in one of the good days.

"You could be sleeping like me who likes to sleep and you get a call that says come here, you are wanted here. Representing the country really means a lot to me.”

