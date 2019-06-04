Vera Pauw BackpagePix

Vera Pauw dismisses suggestions that Banyana Banyana are in France to merely make up the numbers at the Fifa Women’s World Cup. The former Banyana manager believes that the group of ladies selected to represent South Africa are capable of winning the most prestigious trophy in world football.

“I think they will surprise the world. They are ready for it,” says Pauw.

The 56-year-old is well aware of the daunting task that lies ahead for Banyana Banyana, having been drawn in the “group of death” alongside world number two Germany, Spain, and China.

But she is confident that the players led by manager Desiree Ellis can compete against the best.

“They can get wins from both Spain and China,” says Pauw.

“Germany will be a huge hurdle, but they might steal a point there too. It’s been a good draw, knowing they were in the last pot at the draw.”

Banyana, currently ranked 49th in the Fifa Women’s world rankings and third on the continent, open their World Cup campaign against Spain next weekend at the Stade Océane stadium in Le Havre, France.

But before that, Ellis’s troops have one more international friendly to play against Norway tomorrow.

Despite having never competed at a World Cup before, Pauw doesn’t believe that nerves will play a factor when Banyana step out onto the Stade Océane pitch against the Spanish.

“I don’t see them battling to cope with the pressure of playing in such a tournament,” she says.

“Like when we qualified for the Olympic Games, that was pressure, and they were so confident under that pressure. I have no doubt that playing in such a prestigious tournament will only lift them. ”

The Netherlands-bowrn manager, who guided Banyana Banyana to the Olympic Games during her two-year spell with the national team, says she was always confident that Banyana would compete at this year’s World Cup.

“It’s really fantastic to see Banyana Banyana at a World Cup, but it was also expected.”

“The planning of building the team to the Olympics and further growth from there fell in its place. It’s been a great job by the staff.”

“The team was ready to further grow, provided they had opportunities to play against the best teams in the world.

“This is what the South African Football Association (SAFA) organised, and they showed that under the guidance of the technical staff, the principles became second nature. This gives a base for winning games.”

Qualifying for the World Cup isn’t due to any sort of luck or a good patch of form, but rather a plan that has been in the pipeline for the last 10 years, says Pauw.

“The process behind them was needed to get to this stage. A team needs at least 10 years of planned growth to reach the world top level.”

“Danny Jordaan has guided the policy to give the team that time. But it can only be including international activities at the world top level. And that is what happened.”

Pauw also believes that Banyana Banyana have the perfect leader in Janine van Wyk to guide them to success in France.

Pauw worked closely with van Wyk during her time at Banyana Banyana, as well as at club level at US team Houston Dash.

“Janine is invaluable for the squad. She keeps not only herself but all others on their toes. She demands professionalism of her environment and leads by example in that.”

But if Banyana are to make it to the final and go on to win the tournament, teamwork is the most important, says Pauw.

“Banyana just need to do what they do best, which is to use teamwork as a frame and allow their individual qualities to excel.

Meanwhile, the assistant technical director for women’s football at Safa, Fran Hilton-Smith, says she is delighted that Banyana Banyana will be competing at the World Cup this year.

“I’ve waited 25 years to see Banyana qualify for a World Cup for the first time,” says Hilton-Smith.

“We have played in two Olympics, which were amazing, but the World Cup is the cherry on the top.”

“For me, it is a dream come true finally. I have been to every Women’s World Cup bar 1991, so it’s a dream come true for me to be there finally with Banyana.”

She is expecting big things from Banyana but knows that they have a mammoth task ahead of them.

“Obviously for Banyana, they will be anxious as they are playing on the biggest stage in world football. But they must not be overwhelmed by the big stage and settle into the game early,” says Hilton-Smith.

“We must hope they can play at their best and leave a mark. Experienced players like Janine (van Wyk), Noko (Alice Matlou), Jermaine (Seoposenwe), Kaylin (Swart), Vivo (Nothando Vilakazi), Thembi (Kgatlana), etc, should hopefully be able to set the pace.”

“We face tough opponents, especially China and former world champs Germany. Spain won the Cyprus cup. We must hope they can get through the group stage. Then it’s anybody’s game.”

“However, Desiree has had lots of preparation and worked with Vera (Pauw) for long, so has been given every opportunity to thrive on a stage like this.”

Regardless of how Banyana fare at the World Cup, Hilton-Smith says this is a huge step in the right direction for women’s football in the country.

“This is really big for South African football as many girls are not taking up sport. Hopefully, this will promote the game and inspire girls in South Africa to take up the game.”

