The Star newspaper’s front page on April 27, 1994.

On Saturday, 25 years ago, South Africans went to the polls for the first time as a free nation, ending 300 years of colonialism and legalised racism. The world looked on agog, expecting the last country in Africa to achieve its liberation to erupt into ethnic cleansing. It never happened. Instead, Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu in his inimitable way dubbed us the ‘Rainbow Nation’. The colours have faded in the years that have passed, we still have many kilometres to travel to reach the fabled pot of gold at the end, the better life for all.

Sometimes it feels as if we have missed the road altogether and lost our moral compass.

We have a whole generation of Born-Frees - aided by older South Africans - asking questions of the transition heralded by April 27, 1994, and of the price paid for the compromises that were made.

It has become fashionable to disparage the miracle and to denigrate efforts of the father of the nation Nelson Mandela and his co-leaders of this new nation as people rightfully ask where the economic dividends are 25 years after receiving the political dividends of liberation.

We are in real danger of becoming a nation of supplicants and malcontents, whose role models are kleptocrats, populists and racist fake news pedlars rather than the nation builders whose bequest to us we are busy squandering.

As we turn 25 as a nation, we should be asking what we should be doing to build a society that the founding fathers and mothers envisaged; one which is non-racial and non-sexist, which belongs to all who live in it, which gives succour to the needy and shelter to the desperate, rather than behaving like the petulant narcissistic millennials we seem to mimic so faithfully.

We have emerged battered and bruised after a decade of abuse, but that should be no excuse. We have to do better.

Happy birthday, South Africa!

The Saturday Star