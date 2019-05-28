Lynné de Jager is a businesswoman and owns her own lip-care range. Littish Photography

For billions of women around the globe, applying lipstick is one of the most effortless, easiest ways to instil confidence. With just a few simple strokes, the make-up item has the power to transform a mundane look into something extraordinary.

A former beauty queen and businesswoman is aware of the power lipstick holds and has now decided to use it to break a world record.

Former Mrs South Africa Lynné de Jager, who also owns a lip-care range, has urged women to join her in her plight to break the Guinness World Record as she attempts to apply lipstick to the most women in 60 minutes.

Apart from breaking the record, the proceeds from this attempt will go to non-profit medical service Operation Smile, whose efforts are aimed at providing safe effective surgery to underprivileged children born with a cleft lip or cleft palate.

“It is very important for any successful entrepreneur to give back and what better way than to give a child a better appearance and to get them to smile.

“I am a big advocate of supporting charities that are making a difference in someone else’s life,” De Jager said.

This Guinness World Record attempt will be carried out at Brooklyn Mall in Pretoria on July 28, a day before International Lipstick Day is commemorated around the world.

De Jager said the power of lipstick could not be underestimated and it was for this reason she decided to participate in a world record attempt.

“Lipstick in particular is equivalent to confidence, it’s amazing what it does to your mood,” she explained.

“I never leave the house without putting on lipstick, only then my outfit feels totally complete.’”

While International Lipstick Day is usually when global beauty brands offer specials on lipstick and other make-up items, De Jager wants to make it more meaningful this year.

“I want us as South Africans to be part of a world record event.”

The Guinness World Record holder for applying lipstick to the most women in an hour belongs to former 7de Laan actress and magazine writer Bertha Le Roux-Wahl.

She achieved this world record seven years ago during a charity event held by Revlon and Finesse Magazine in Pretoria when she applied lipstick to 535 women.

Now, De Jager will aim to break Le Roux-Wahl’s record by applying to 540 people in an hour.

In order for this to be achieved successfully, De Jager would have just six seconds to apply lipstick to a single pair of lips.

In accordance to the stringent Guinness rules, De Jager will also have to apply the lipstick to the top and bottom lip, evenly across the mouth.

“This is not something you can practise at home except on myself so I am preparing myself mentally and timing myself so that I know exactly how long six seconds feels without counting it out over and over again,” she said.

De Jager says she is ready for this challenge.

“As a make-up expert and owner of multiple businesses, I am used to working under pressure.

“This event will definitely challenge my abilities, but I am ready.

“I constantly challenge myself as it’s the only way to grow as a person. I learn so much about life and myself when I challenge myself.”

De Jager said she would be “proud, overwhelmed and thankful” if she managed to break the global record.

“This will mean that we all, the participants, had made a huge difference in someone’s life.”

Make-up lovers and those who want to contribute towards a charitable cause are invited to join De Jager during her Guinness World Record quest. To do so, articipants have to donate an entry fee of R100.

These funds would go to Operation Smile.

The organisation’s South African development co-ordinator Yasmina Follentine explained that the international medical charity had provided over 340000 surgeries to children and young adults in developing countries who were born with cleft lip, cleft palate or other facial deformities

“We have supported nearly 60 medical missions on the African continent, provided free surgery to over 7500 individuals in sub-Saharan Africa, and over 340 children and adults within South Africa,” said Follentine.

