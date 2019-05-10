Lucifer star Lesley-Ann Brandt is no stranger to seeing her face on billboards around the world. As an actress in one of the most popular TV shows in the world, she knows it comes with the territory. This week, an enormous billboard of the 37-year-old actress went up in Cape Town, where she was born. Brandt poses naked on the billboard for a local fitness magazine.

“The billboard is in the same area where after school I used to wait for my mom to finish work so we could catch the train home together,” she said. “If you had told Annie from little old Greenhaven, Athlone, in Cape Town, that one day she’d be blown up naked on a billboard, she would have given you the stink eye, like us Cape Town girls are so well known for, and said, ‘are you jas (crazy)?’” she laughed.

While Brandt has not seen the billboard as she is touring Europe promoting season four of Lucifer, she has seen an image of it on social media.

For Brandt, the billboard symbolises how far she has come in her career. “It’s a full circle moment for me. Support from back home means everything because I was just another girl from Cape Town with a dream.”

Over the past few years, she has established herself as one of the most renowned actresses in Hollywood, thanks to her role in the popular series on the supernatural, which was recently picked up by streaming giant Netflix, after it was axed by Fox TV. Netflix will release season four soon.

“I’ve been on Lucifer from the pilot episode. It’s been a wild and crazy ride, one I could never have predicted, but one I’m so grateful for,” said Brandt, who lives in Los Angeles.

She stars alongside Tom Ellis, who plays Lucifer, and Lauren German, who plays Chloe Decker. “It’s been wonderful working with our entire cast. Everyone plays such a vital role in the show. Tom and Lauren lead us with love and humility, which makes for a divine set to work on for both the crew and the actors.”





The series is based on characters from Vertigo Comics, an imprint of DC Comics, and centres on Lucifer who, bored and unhappy as the lord of Hell, gives up his throne to live in Los Angeles. He gets his kicks by helping the LA Police Department punish criminals. Brandt plays Lucifer’s best friend, Mazikeen, a fierce demon in the form of a beautiful young woman.

“I love Mazikeen. She feels like a second skin to me at this point. I have always approached her with a lot of humility. So I never ‘play the demon’. I play a woman who happens to be a demon.”

Asked whether she ever felt like she was Mazikeen off-set, she said: “I am from the Cape Flats after all. Us Cape Town girls all have a slim bek demon inside of us somewhere.”

She said the role brought challenges. “I have to always remember that my character is from hell, but also remember she has to grow from season to season.”

Her role is special to her as she has reached many milestones during her time in Lucifer. “I got married while playing her, had a baby and bought my first home. I’ve grown up on this show. There’s the fandom that has been so supportive of me and my career, and she’s (Mazikeen’s) inspired a lot of women to remember their self-worth.”

