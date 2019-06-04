The damaged engine cowling sent the wide-eyed co-pilot scuttling back to the cockpit.

There wasn’t much to go on. All the investigators had to solve this whodunnit that had happened high in the sky was a couple of bloodied black and white feathers.

With such a lack of evidence, usually it would mean the suspect would never be identified - an open case.

But this time the investigators would have help.

The whodunnit had happened at 3353m, not far from OR Tambo International Airport

The passengers on Mango Airlines flight JE 147 were just settling into their journey to Cape Town that Sunday afternoon on November 19, 2017, when they felt a blow.

Passengers smelt smoke in the cabin.

Shortly afterwards, the co-pilot came out the cockpit and took a look out the window at the left engine of the Boeing 737-800.

What he saw made him hurry back to the cockpit, “wide eyed”, as one of the passengers would tweet. The cowling on the engine had been badly damaged.

It was decided that the aircraft would return to OR Tambo International Airport.

The damage had been caused by a bird strike. The pilot did report seeing a flock of birds, but he couldn’t identify what they were.

With the jet back on the ground, what was important now was to identify what species was responsible for the impact.

Every year, there are tens of thousands of bird strikes globally.

They cause billions of rand worth of damage to aircraft and, on rare occasions, have resulted in crashes.

To prevent bird strikes, the Airports Company of South Africa has introduced an integrated wildlife hazard management programme at airports across the country.

“This minimises and manages the risk in terms of bird strikes with aircraft,” says Dr Hanneline Smit- Robinson, of Birdlife South Africa, which is involved in the initiative.

“It is a tool set of regular monitoring, of understanding which species occur on a regular basis at the airport and by identifying which are your most problematic species.”

The damaged engine cowling sent the wide-eyed co-pilot scuttling back to the cockpit.





These problem birds include blacksmith lapwings, hadedas and sacred ibises.

“It is all about managing their habitats. In this case, you want to make it least attractive for them,” adds Smit-Robinson.

Specially trained dogs, fake birds and even drones are used in the task of making airports less attractive to these birds.

An important part of this research is also identifying the birds involved in strikes.

This has been a problem. Sometimes the only evidence left of a strike is single smear of blood.

With just feathers to go on, the investigators began by looking for a suspect that fitted the profile.

The list was short. It included the blacksmith lapwing and the sacred ibis.

But there was a problem. The bird strike had occurred at 3353m, higher than these birds usually fly. In fact, it was the highest bird strike recorded in South Africa.

Research has shown that most strikes occur within a height of 153m above the ground. Only 7% happen above 1067m.

Then, the investigators got a break.

Shortly after the plane had landed, airline staff had collected the feathers from the engine cowling, bagged them and sent them to the South African National Biodiversity Institute, based at the Pretoria Zoo.

There, genetic material was extracted from the feathers and Dr Desire Dalton got a hit.

It was an unlikely species that impacted flight JE 147. The bird was a white stork.

These birds fly high and are migratory, but seldom tangle with aircraft.

The use of DNA has revolutionised the identification of birds involved in bird strikes. Since DNA testing was introduced two years ago, Dalton says every specimen sent to her has been identified.

“We once got a sample that basically was a dot of blood and we were able to get a result,” says Dalton.

White stork bird strikes are incredibly rare.

The International Civil Aviation Organisation only has on record four reported white stork strikes.As such incidents are so rare, those involved in the integrated wildlife hazard management programme are not too concerned about implementing measures to prevent white stork strikes.

Unless, says Smit-Robinson, they suddenly get a whole lot more white stork strikes.

So, for now it is case closed.

The Saturday Star