African olive pigeon. Dom Henry

“Luxury must be comfortable, otherwise it is not luxury,” chirped Coco Chanel famously. And, it seems, South Africa’s birds agree. A pioneering study has found how wealthy, leafy suburbs have more species and higher biodiversity than poor areas. However, birds will abandon the affluent areas if too cramped.

The study, the Relationship Between Wealth and Biodiversity: A Test of the Luxury Effect on Bird Species Richness in the Developing World, was conducted by a team of scientists from the University of Turin, Italy, UCT and Wits University and published in the international journal, Global Change Biology, this week.

It is the first time the “luxury effect”, which has been well-documented in the developed world, has been recorded for birds in an African country. In low-density urban areas, the authors found, wealthy areas have a greater diversity of bird species than in less wealthy areas. This is because of greater investment in gardens, parks and other green spaces, which are hot spots of urban biodiversity in wealthier neighbourhoods.

However, birds have no appetite for heavily built-up areas even when they have wealthy inhabitants.

The authors studied the occurrence of bird species in 22 urban areas, finding that the number of species present increased according to the income levels of residents. The more affluent the neighbourhood, the more species found, but only if there are enough suitable habitats to spread their wings.

“This work is of particular importance because it is one of the few studies conducted in a developing country, and the only study of its kind in Africa, where urbanisation is predicted to occur at a faster rate than any other region on the planet,” said co-author, UCT associate professor Arjun Amar.

The findings were based on analysis of four years of data from the Southern African Bird Atlas Project across a range of urban environments, from peri-urban outskirts to high-rise city centres, where average income varied from $1000 (R15000) to $30000 per year.

While researchers also confirmed a predictable link between the amount of urban tree cover and diversity, they concluded it alone does not fully explain the “luxury effect”.

“This study shows that rich, leafy suburbs have more bird species, and probably higher biodiversity in general, than poor areas of the city or areas that have too much asphalt and concrete,” said lead author professor Dan Chamberlain from the University of Turin. “Understanding the factors which drive the ‘luxury effect’ will help us design more biodiversity-friendly cities in the future, promoting environmental justice for all urban inhabitants.”

South Africa is an “extremely valuable case study” of the relationship between wealth and biodiversity because of the country’s species richness - it is home to 10% of the world’s terrestrial plants and 7% of terrestrial reptiles, birds and mammals. It also has among the highest levels of income inequality in the world, from rich Westernised urban areas with highly developed infrastructure to slum areas subject to extreme poverty.

“This range of conditions presents an opportunity to assess the link between socio-economic levels and biodiversity across a gradient of urban development at a landscape scale.”

They note how maintaining green space in at least an equal proportion to the built environment is likely to provide a development strategy that will enhance urban biodiversity and, with it, the positive benefits that are manifest for urban dwellers.

The Saturday Star