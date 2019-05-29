When Yondje Choi was told she would need a face mask for an trip to South Korea, Choi, a 31-year-old New Yorker, was shocked. “I knew air pollution was a major problem in Beijing, but I didn’t know it was this bad here,” she said from Seoul. While China takes a bulk of the heat when it comes to unhealthy levels of air quality, air pollution is a major issue throughout Asia and beyond, even in Europe and North America. Without research and self-care, even short-term visitors might feel the effects. Here are some precautions to help you breathe easier.

Poor air quality is a problem for travellers. There are ways to protect yourself once you're there.





Research the air quality

You can find a given city’s Air Quality Index, or AQI, on air-monitoring websites like aqicn.org. The index indicates how polluted or dirty the air is (typically measuring particulate matter in the air) and explains the possible health implications. While AQI levels are often referenced to in the US during allergy season or at times of dust storms or wildfires, the index is commonplace in Asia.

Heavily polluted cities have bad AQI measures all year, but some destinations have only a few months of daily, unhealthy air pollution. East Asian countries, for instance, are affected by Asian Dust (yellow dust particles carried on the wind from the Gobi Desert) in the spring. Many savvy travellers opt for visiting during autumn instead.

Learn face mask basics

A proper air-filtering face mask can be your best friend when air quality is low. The type of masks recommended by medical professionals are rarely found in pharmacies or department stores. Order quality ones online in advance.

Based on her research on the effectiveness of face masks in Beijing, Miranda Loh at the Institute of Occupational Medicine in Edinburgh recommends looking for masks rated to at least N95 (meaning the mask removes 95% of all particles in the air that are at least 0.3 microns in diameter or larger) or FFP3 (meaning the mask may leak a maximum of only 5% or air and it must filter 99% of all particles measuring up to 0.6 microns), both standards that indicate a high ability to filter out fine dust.

Loh found 3M’s Aura Disposable Respirator 9322+ mask most effective at consistently reducing exposure to their study volunteers. She recommends limiting a mask’s use and wearing it strictly as its package instructs.

When you should wear your mask depends on your age and health. In China, for instance, the government suggests wearing a mask when the AQI is more than 200, but many people choose to wear one when the AQI is closer to 100 or 150. People with respiratory issues, allergies or asthma should be especially careful.

Love the skin you’re in

After a day of sightseeing, protecting your skin and your lungs from air pollution and particulates that might have settled in your clothes, on your skin or in your hair, is simple: take a shower as soon as you can, apply sunscreen and moisturiser.

Know when to just stay inside

Refraining from outdoor activities on heavily polluted days is the most common piece of advice from medical experts, including those at the American Lung Association. Plan activities like museum visits, souvenir shopping trips and other mostly-indoor activities for days when the air quality is really bad.

A growing number of accommodations and activities are now making clean air a main feature. Not only have several hotel chains added air purifiers to their list of amenities, but smog-free cinemas, oxygen bars and clean air cafés have become en vogue in cities like Seoul, Bangkok and Beijing.

If you’ve already been to the museum, maybe it’s time to take in a film.

The New York Times