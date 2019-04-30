Image: Supplied.

President Cyril Ramaphosa should urgently declare the Vaal River system a provincial disaster to “save the people of the Vaal from a humanitarian and ecological crisis”. This is the plea in a petition created by concerned Vaal resident Vicci Baker urging Ramaphosa to “listen to the calls of the suffering people of the Vaal”.

With almost 2000 signatures since it was started on Monday, Baker intends to present the petition to the Office of the President once significant numbers have been gathered.

The petition says streets, homes, schools, offices and parks in Emfuleni local municipality are “awash with sewage”.

“Not one of the wastewater treatment works under the control of Emfuleni local municipality is fully operational, resulting in over 100 million litres of raw sewage being pumped into the Vaal River system every single day. Most of the 44 sewage pump stations designed to lift the sewage to the treatment works are completely out of commission,” Baker says.

Many sections of the 2600km of wastewater pipes are broken and have been left unrepaired for weeks and months.

The army, which was sent in to fix the problem, does not have the funds or the expertise to complete the task.

“Mr President, accord the people of Emfuleni the dignity and respect they deserve and declare the area a provincial disaster now,” reads the petition.

The Vaal River System, adds Baker, “is as much of a disaster as more recent flood-driven crises” and the municipality, which is under partial administration, remains “non-functional. There are almost no qualified personnel, vehicles or spare parts to fix the wastewater treatment plants, pump stations and the sewage pipes”.

“Desperate residents are taking matters into their own hands to fix the sewage pipes in their areas. In the meantime, the Vaal River has become a giant cesspool.”

Water expert Anthony Turton said South Africans must stand in solidarity with the people of Emfuleni by supporting the petition’s call to Ramaphosa.

The Vaal’s sewage system has “collapsed in its totality where the intricate system of drains, pipes, pumps and processing plants has been run into the ground

“Almost every street corner reveals yet another stream of raw sewage gushing forth like a fountain, meandering through gardens and shopping malls, down streets and sometimes through private homes, into the Vaal River.

“It’s home to Rand Water that takes feedstock from the river now overwhelmed by raw sewage. Rand Water sustains about 45% of total population of SA, but also about 65% of the economy”.

He added that the Department of Water and Sanitation, “bankrupted by Nomvula Mokonyane”, is now consolidating its control over financial resources by the creation of a state-owned construction company “with no track record of success and no known technical expertise, but is being privileged by channelling vast sums of money on the pretext of fixing up the sewage crisis at Emfuleni.

“This is a threat to all living in Gauteng and not only to the citizens of Emfuleni living on small islands in a rising flood of tampons, human excrement and rafts of bacterial mats. No civilised nation deserves to live with overflowing sewers amid mountains of rotting garbage inhabited by armies of rats.”

