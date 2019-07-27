Janez Vermeiren in Prada aviators at a SunglassHut party at the V&A Waterfront. PICTURE: CANDICE CHAPLIN

IN THIS week’s A-Typical interview we feature model, entrepreneur, and TV presenter Janez Vermeiren, best known for his stint as a presenter on lifestyle and travel show Top Billing, and a co-presenter of Top Travel. He spent several years as a Storms top model and started his own agency, Full Circle Model Management.

Vermeiren, 41, has featured on SABC3’s reality series The Man Cave.

If you could only visit one website for the rest of your life, what would that be and why?

I guess Google doesn’t count because that takes you to other websites right? Well, in that case, Wikipedia because that way I can always have information about literally anything .

What’s the worst punishment you received as a child ? And what did you do to receive it?

My best friend and I were very naughty in class during primary school and we were once given detention every break time for an entire month.

What’s the best fitness tip you could give to someone who wants a six pack?

Eat clean and run hard.

Growing up, who was your celebrity crush?

Cindy Crawford!!!!

What is the biggest misconception people have of Janez Vermeiren?

That I’m the ultimate DIY guy, I’m average at best. People also seem to think I’m constantly on diet, when the truth is my diet is mostly burgers and fries.

If you had to pick one moment you regard as the best of your life, what would that be?

The birth of all my children were special but the birth of my first born made me realise I needed to man up and take responsibility. Prior to this I had been coasting through life, but once my son came into the world, I became instantly less selfish and dedicated myself 100% to the best job in the world being a dad.

What’s the best restaurant you have visited. And what did you order there?

I’ve had the fortune of travelling the world and eating some of the best food money could buy but two experiences stand out for me. In Baku (Azerbaijan) our tour guide took us to a hole in the wall restaurant where we were served wild boar, probably the tastiest meat I’ve eaten. The other meal that stands out was a simple burger joint in Bali called Strawberry Fields where I ate The Lord of the Rings burger with Pablo Escobar fries, hands down the best burger and fries.

You can spend the day chatting with any politician in South Africa. Who do you choose and why?

Probably President Cyril Ramaphosa. I would love to talk to him about many of the challenges our country faces after years of state capture and what his solutions are.

What is your biggest regret?

Not investing in Bitcoin in 2013 when I first heard about it. I’m obsessed with blockchain technology and I’m convinced it will change the world as we know it!

You can choose to attend any live sporting event in the world. Which do you choose and why?

There are two. World Cup Football final Belgium versus Brazil (I’m Belgian and my wife is Brazilian). Wimbledon final with Roger Federer playing. I vividly remember first supporting Federer in 2001 when he beat Pete Sampras and 18 years later I’m still one of his biggest fans. More surprisingly, he is still one of the best players in the world at 38.

