A rooftop is covered with solar panels at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York. Dozens of US states and many cities have policies intended to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases and deal with the effects of rising temperatures. Mark Lennihan AP

Prioritise public transport, move to plant-based diets, buy green and sustainable products and plant indigenous species. These are some of the changes city dwellers need to make in the global fight against climate change, says Dr Debra Roberts, the head of the sustainable and resilient cities initiatives unit in eThekwini Municipality.

“We all need to change the way we live in cities,” says Roberts, the co-chairperson of Working Group 11 (WG11) of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which met for the first lead author meeting this week in Durban.

“We can do this by changing the way we move through the city (prioritising public transport); by changing our diets (moving to a plant-based diet); by changing what we purchase and consume (buying green and sustainable products) and by protecting nature in the city (planting indigenous species).”

Most of the world’s population now lives in cities and urban areas were identified in the IPCC’s Special Report on 1.5 Degrees of Global Warming in October as one of the four global transitions required to limit global warming to 1.5ºC.

The big opportunity in cities, says Roberts, lies in the nearly $90trillion (R1.2zillion) in new investment that will be required in urban infrastructure by 2030.

“This infrastructure has to be low carbon and climate resilient if we are to bend the climate curve globally Ultimately, we will all have to adapt to climate change where we live and work. The challenges and opportunities of doing that are different in the different regions of the world.

“Africa is one of the most vulnerable continents to climate change, and at the same time still has the opportunity to develop its rapidly growing cities in a way that is climate resilient and low carbon.”

The continent, she says, need not repeat the developmental mistakes of the global North, “but to do that we need the insights of African scientists who understand the people, places and ecosystem of the continent”.

The IPCC’s Summary for Urban Policy Makers, released in December, warns how the impacts and solutions to climate change will be experienced by the entire world in the next decades, with upwards of 70% of the global population living in cities and urban areas.

“Unchecked, climate change will subject global and local ecosystems to increasing levels of risk, threatening to undo much of the economic and social progress, albeit uneven, since the end of World War II and the formation of the UN. Many of these risks will coalesce in cities and urban areas.

“Cities are key implementers of policy steps to meet this challenge and exhibit the necessary political leadership to do so. Urban systems have the power to amplify or reduce the impacts associated with 1.5°C of warming or any breaching of that threshold.

“Successful city-level climate action strategies are at work today, and they are being advanced regionally and internationally through city networks.

“Some cities are within regions that have already exceeded 1.5°C and have been forced to adapt, affording them experiences that can be shared with, adapted for, or replicated in other cities,” stated the report.

Limiting warming to 1.5°C will require rapid and far-reaching systems transitions in energy and industry, land use and ecosystems, urban and infrastructure, linked to the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

“Cities offer many of the most readily-available, feasible, and cost- effective options for these transitions,” it stated.

At the Durban meeting this week, more than 250 authors from over 60 countries began work on a report outlining the latest scientific thinking on the impacts, adaptation and vulnerability to climate change for policy makers and practitioners.

This will be the main contribution of Working Group II to the Sixth Assessment cycle and is due for completion in 2021.

“For us living in the developing world, where climate change vulnerability is relatively high and adaptive capacity is relatively low, the findings from WGII will be of the utmost importance,” says Dr Tsakani Ngomane, deputy director-general of the Department of Environ- mental Affairs.

“Rapid urbanisation is expected in Africa over the next few decades and into the 21st century, and how this growth can be sustained under climate change is a critical question.

“Important issues here are impacts on human health and mortality in cities as a consequence of more frequent heat-waves and stronger urban heat islands, and how to ensure the water security of cities within the context of a changing climate.”

The Saturday Star