For forecasters at the South African Weather Service (SAWS), it’s no longer enough to provide a good weather forecast or warning. “People are now demanding important information about what to do to ensure their safety and protect their property,” explains Ezekiel Sebego, the SAWS’s manager of disaster risk reduction.

While scientific advances have led to the provision of reliable forecasts at increased accuracy and lead time, an accurate and timely warning “does not guarantee safety of life.

“Lives are still lost and socio-economic costs rise because of a lack of understanding of the impacts".

Next month the SAWS will launch its Impact-Based Severe Weather Warning Service for South Africa, developed and tested together with the National Disaster Management Centre.

The SAWS describes the service as a “world-class severe weather warning service that evolves the warning message from, ‘what the weather will be’ to ‘what the weather will do’.

“Warnings will no longer be issued according to a threshold level, but rather if an impact is expected.

"The language used to communicate these warnings will also be changed, geared more at the general public and less scientific,” it states.

Pilot projects have been conducted across the country where the new warning system has been thoroughly tested.

“During these pilots, forecasters have been working closely with the local disaster managers and fine-tuning this warning service.”

Impact-based forecasting was developed by the UK’s Met Office, which implemented it in 2011, and deals with the forecasting of weather hazards and the impacts they will have on society. Sebego says SA’s project was conducted with the UK’s Met Office.

The new system is “user-orientated and an easy to understand risk-based early warning system, adapted for SA conditions.

“There’s a huge variation in the vulnerability of communities across the country, spanning densely populated cities, vast rural communities, extensive agricultural areas and varied infrastructure distribution,” he says.

Warning levels will be based on the vulnerability of certain areas,” explains meteorologist Elizabeth Webster.

It’s a “paradigm shift” for forecasters. “Forecasters now consider the following - what area is the rainfall expected to affect, mainly farmlands, densely populated cities or areas prone to these conditions. What time is the heaviest rain expected? During rush hour? Are there any pre-existing weather conditions? And are any major events expected to take place, such a concerts, sporting events, elections or initiations?”

The warning system is colour-coded and “easy to translate, combining the level of impact with the likelihood of the impact occurring”.

Impact tables will allow forecasters and disaster managers to associate the most likely impact with an area.

“Impact-based forecasting means moving from what the weather will be: 50mm (of rain) in 24 hours, 35-knot winds, to what the weather will do: roads flooded, communities cut off,” said Webster.

Public surveys in 2016 and 2017 revealed a clear lack of understanding of the SAWS’s special weather advisories, watches and warnings with the level of response required for each alert not known, she says.

“People thought a special weather advisory was our highest form of alert because of the word special, which is not the case What we saw was that there were plenty of warnings going out but there was no response, because you eventually become numb. People don’t understand the warnings and can’t quantify what 50mm of rain is,” for example.

A 2013 survey of disaster managers revealed the need for simple language. “They want clear non-scientific and to the point information that minimises the need for complex interpretation.

“They don’t want to have to interpret and sift through our information. “One of the disaster managers said: ‘Just tell me what is going to happen, when, where and how serious it is."

"That’s what we’re trying to get across,” said Webster.

How it works

Forecasters analyse the current and expected weather and then compile a forecast.

They consider possible sensitivities and vulnerabilities.

Using impact tables, they decide on the possible impact level, contact disaster managers and issue ImpB weather warnings.

Forecasters also verify and evaluate the impacts with disaster managers and media reports.

