Liverpool FC forward Mohamed Salah.

A week ago, footage went viral of a group of Chelsea football fans singing racist songs about Liverpool FC forward Mohamed Salah. No sooner had the dust settled on the Salah incident in which the Chelsea fans chanted that “Salah is a bomber”, when reports emerged that Arsenal were investigating a fan for making racist gestures at Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly during their Europa League game.

Last month, several black English players were also subjected to monkey noises and racial chants. This month, Juventus forward Moise Kean was subject to abuse during a match against Cagliari.

Despite action being taken by footballing bodies around the world, racism and xenophobia is prominent with African footballers most often the targets.

For the past few weeks, ex-footballers and managers from the continent have converged in Joburg to speak out against racism and xenophobia as part of Premier David Makhura’s Social Cohesion Games, to raise awareness against racism, xenophobia, and gender-based violence.

Former Bafana Bafana manager Stanley Tshabalala said while he was shocked by the latest racial incidents, he was not surprised.

“There has been so much racial abuse and xenophobia incidents in recent years in football, with Salah being one of the most recent, but it has been happening across Europe for many years now.

“The English national team in Montenegro, Paul Pogba, Danny Rose, Sulley Muntari and recently also Moise Kean from Juventus are all examples.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba





“Fifa, football associations and the clubs themselves need to take stronger actions against those who racially abuse players and fans of opposing teams.”

Yesterday footballers from around the world took part in a 24-hour social media boycott as part of a protest against racist abuse online in a campaign co-ordinated by England’s Professional Footballers’ Association.

But Tshabalala believed that not nearly enough was being done to tackle racism.

“All you have now is hefty fines been awarded to the clubs for their fans' behaviour, but those fans who are the perpetrators of xenophobia usually walk away scot-free - and it’s usually just a handful of fans that behave in this disgraceful manner and who give both the sport and their own clubs, a bad name.

“The fans who are involved in these xenophobic and racial acts should be identified, banned, charged and fined accordingly. We need harsh punishment for these acts and to set the right example for all.”

Malawi football legend Ernest Mtawali remembered how he experienced racist attacks during his days as a player. “I will never forget my experience in South America. I went to play for a club in Argentina in 1995, and during a game against Boca Juniors the supporters of Boca were calling me a monkey. It was a horrible experience.”

Mtawali, a former Bloemfontein Celtic player, believed the media, players and fans could play a big role in outlawing xenophobia and racism.

“I recently watched Kean who plays for Juventus being called names by opposing supporters, only for an experienced campaigner like Leonardo Bonucci to side with the opposing supporters. Bonucci lost an opportunity to say no to racism to the opposing supporters. It’s how we handle these situations that will help us get rid of xenophobia and racism.”

Former Orlando Pirates footballer and assistant coach Teboho Moloi, remarked: “The most decorated player in the world, Pele, is black. That should encourage us to unite and live in harmony with one another.”

The Saturday Star