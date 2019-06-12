Yoza Mnyanda and rapper Kuthulakwe Nkosi “Katt Daddy” Siboto.

When Darkie Fiction moved to Johannesburg in 2017, they arrived with plenty of talent and a steely determination to succeed against all odds. Almost two years later, they are a household name on festival stages. Later this year, they will feature in one of the biggest concert stages in the country, Afropunk.

The pair, made up of vocalist Yoza Mnyanda and rapper Kuthulakwe Nkosi “Katt Daddy” Siboto, have also entrenched themselves in the music scene as consummate artists with everything from their look to their music videos being, for lack of a better expression, being praised as works of art.

This largely due to their decision to be daring and deliberate with their work.

Mnyanda said: “The biggest lesson for us has been that if you affirm your work and do everything yourself, you get things done.

“Don’t let anyone treat you like you’re small. In affirming our work’s worth, you realise that when you get things done, you do them better.”

One of the things you can’t miss about Darkie Fiction’s work is that it appeals to people on various levels, with many having expressed to the pair, that this was the kind of music they didn’t know they needed.

Perhaps this is what earned them their alternative title? Yet their music subject matter is anything but alternative.

“The way we make our music is that we use it to talk about the things that inspire us, that are on our minds at that point in time,” said Katt Daddy.

“We speak about things that are around us, the things happening in our lives.

“We have also taken from the type of music that our parents used to play at home, that’s what inspires how we make our music.”

This is something I’ve experienced in their music. Whether you are listening to Abazali Bam, an ode to the role parents play in our lives, which features an opening that mimics a conversation one would have with one’s parents or Bhoza, a confidence-boosting anthem that’s set to a pulsating beat which is meant to inspire you to never stop following your dreams. Their music carries messages that speak to you at an honest level.

Language plays a big role in fostering the feeling. They use, often interchangeably, Xhosa and English in their songs.

“We both had solo careers before we began this journey as Darkie Fiction. Katt used to do that, using both languages interchangeably, it was his style. And I sang in English. Where I’m suburban, Model C vibes, he’s more kasi, and we merged the two styles. That’s actually something that he taught me, he’s the Darkie and I’m the Fiction,” Mnyanda said.

On why their projects, be it photoshoots or videos, are on their own visually strong pieces of artistic commentary, he said it has a lot to do with their individual skills and clever marketing.

“It’s important (that we create these works of art), because since our music is not what people are used to and it wouldn’t gain much traction in the mainstream, we realised we needed to ensure that visually its better than what is already available in the mainstream.”

“Our visuals are conceptualised by uYoza, that’s her strong point with what we do. It’s something that we take a lot of pride in,” he added.

So far, the pair have released a five-track EP, Sobabini: A Mzantsi Evolution, and a single, My Ntliziyo.

Later this year, they plan to release another body of work that aims to introduce us to a new chapter in the Darkie Fiction journey.

They will perform today as part of the line-up of 2019’s edition of Fête de la Musique, a free music festival held annually in Newtown, as well as in 700 other cities located in 120 countries.

They will perform alongside reggae giants Tidal Waves, soulful songstress Msaki, Zimbabwean Afro-House doyenne Jackie Queens and the DRC’s Grace Attalie to name a few. For this performance, Darkie Fiction said fans should expect high quality and energy that would introduce them to the duo’s world.

* Fête de la Musique takes place today in Newtown from 11am. Safe parking is available from the venue at Newtown Junction. For more information, visit: @JoburgFDLM on Twitter.

* Darkie Fiction’s EP and latest single are available for download on reliable streaming platforms.