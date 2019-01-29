Fears have been expressed that the resident pair of black eagles on the Sugarbush ridges of Roodepoort and Krugersdorp could leave the area, or be harmed. | Picture: JOHANN VAN DEN BERG

A West Rand conservation group has accused provincial environment authorities of displaying “gross incompetence” by giving the go-ahead to the remaining phases of a high-density residential development. This, argues the Black Eagle Project Roodekrans (BEPR), will imperil the prey base of the world-famous black eagles at the Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden in Roodepoort and could ultimately threaten the world’s only known viable population of a critically endangered orchid species, the Albertina Sisulu orchid.

Since 2006, the BEPR has been in a legal dispute with property developer, Landev, and Gauteng conservation authorities to halt the development of Sugarbush Estate in the sensitive Roodekrans-Paardekraal ridge ecosystem.

Late last year, after a series of challenges and interlocutory high court cases, its judicial review application was heard in the South Gauteng High Court, in what was described as a “historic challenge” against the administrative decisions of senior officials.

In September 2004, Landev approached the then Gauteng Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Environment seeking environmental authorisation to develop the southern portion of the proposed 89-hectare Sugarbush Estate, situated within the undeveloped Roodekrans-Paardekraal ridge ecosystem.

A record of decision issued by the HOD approved phase 1 and part of phase 2 of the proposal but denied development of the remaining phases, 3, 4 and 5 located further to the north.

“The project developer lodged an appeal with the MEC however, this appeal was dismissed,” says the BEPR’s attorneys, Webber Wentzel.

“Less than two months later, the project developer submitted an application for exemption from the requirement to obtain environmental authorisation in respect of the remainder of phase 2 and phases 3, 4 and 5 of the proposed project.”

The BEPR, whose mandate is to protect the ridge system and habitat of the rare black eagles at the botanical gardens, lodged an objection against the proposed development.

The HOD subsequently granted the exemption to the project developer. An appeal by the BEPR was dismissed by the MEC.

“The project developer subsequently approached the HOD to amend the exemption decision, with the objective of increasing the number of authorised residential units in the development from 358 to 1068.

“The HOD refused to grant this amendment and the project developer appealed this decision to the MEC. The amendment appeal was upheld in 2015 and the MEC overturned the HOD’s decision resulting in the present court challenge.

“The legal issues raised in South Gauteng High Court was whether the MEC and HOD’s decisions in the exemption application can be reviewed and set aside.”

Brachycorythis conica subsp.Transvaalensis, an endemic wild orchid species last recorded in Gauteng in the 1950s. | Picture: ANDREW HANKEY





Their case centres on, among others, whether the MEC’s decision to refuse the BEPR’s appeal and uphold the HOD authorisation under section 28A of the Environmental Conservation Act (ECA) was rational and reasonable.

“After refusing authorisation for the majority of the development based on the substantial impact the greater development of some 1000 residential units would have on the sensitive ecological environment in his first decision, the HOD claimed to be able to exempt the developer from the ECA and its regulations and from requiring authorisation, by granting the developer an exemption in terms of Section 28A.

“The reasons advanced by the HOD did not justify him negating the very purpose of the ECA, namely: to provide for the effective protection and controlled utilisation of the environment.”

Judgment in the matter has been reserved.

In their court papers, the BEPR argues that the remaining phases of the development will result in a “substantial increase in the number of residents, cars and pets on the site, who would inevitably consume more water and power, and generate more waste, noise, traffic and pollution of all forms, which certainly would have an effect on other residents in the area, let alone the plants, animals and micro-organisms in the vicinity of the development”.

An internal departmental memo in January 2005 recommended the HOD refuse authorisation for the Sugarbush development because of the ecological significance of the ridge system.

The BEPR states in its papers that a portion of the Roodekraans ridge runs through the proposed site of the development.

“It’s common cause that ridges are considered to be sensitive and valuable environments. In recognition of this fact, the department’s directorate of nature conservation produced an internal policy document setting out guidelines for the development of ridges.”

The ridges policy describes how the quartzite ridges of Gauteng, together with the Drakensberg escarpment “should be regarded as one of the most important natural assets in the entire region of the northern provinces of SA. They are characterised by a unique plant species composition found nowhere else in SA or the world.”

It’s “common cause”, says the BEPR, that the Roodekrans ridge is a class 3 ridge. “The ridge constitutes a sensitive environment, one worth preserving as the department’s own internal policy documents provide. There should not, therefore, be any development of the ridge at all.”

But in its heads of argument, the HOD and MEC argue that the Sugarbush development will not critically jeopardise the survival of wildlife in the area and only partial authorisation was granted.

While the province has a ridge policy, it does not apply it rigidly but uses it as a guideline.

“The area of the site for which permission to develop was granted excluded all sensitive sections of the site and the authorisation granted was subject to compliance with a specified environmental management and rehabilitation plan; similar developments such as those in Chancliff Ridge and Range View were developed on the ridge. Consequently, authorisation of the Sugarbush development does not detract from the prevailing development trends.”

The department did not accept the proposed development would threaten Red Data plants with extinction.

“It believes the ecology and integrity of the site will be enhanced The northern part of the site will be added to the ‘open space’ system, which will provide a wildlife corridor. This will ensure that pristine natural habitats are preserved. More of such habitats occur on the northern part of the site, which is excluded from the authorisation that was granted.”

Landev, in its court papers, states that black eagles are not an endangered species and the pair are no longer the only breeding pair of black eagles in an urban environment. The excluded 25ha northern portion of the site and the total open space area of more than 41ha will contribute to the black eagles hunting area, it says.

“A loss of habitat is a consequence of every new development. However, the impacts of the loss of habitat need to be dealt with in an environmentally sustainable and responsible manner...

“The HOD exemption decision considered a myriad of factors, sought to strike a balance between the various considerations provided for in Section 24 of the Constitution and the National Environmental Management Act. We submit that the approach of the decision maker cannot be faulted and ought not to be interfered with by judicial review.”

