Spreading love, joy and beauty in the world is just what this Joburg doctor ordered

Johannesburg - Ferini Dayal was just four years of age when she watched her first beauty pageant. She vividly remembers the moment, sitting beside her parents, and watching the Miss SA pageant live on TV .

“I was mesmerised by how brave and outspoken and beautiful all the women on stage were,” says Dayal. It was at that very moment , Dayal’s dream of becoming a beauty pageant queen was born. “I remember turning to my parents as they announced the winner, saying to them ’that will be me one day, mommy and daddy’.

“And I'll never forget my dad saying to me ’You are our queen, my baby; here and in our hearts’.” For the next few years, Dayal wouldn’t miss a single beauty pageant, making sure she watched each and every one of them. “My dad being a broadcasting engineer, filmed some of the beauty pageants from 1993 onwards. I would always watch the shows in hope to see my dad and of course to watch the goddesses grace the stage.”

As she grew older, her passion and desire to become a beauty queen grew stronger, with Dayal this year trying out for her first beauty pageant at the Miss South Africa competition. Despite Dayal not making it past the Top-30 stage of the competition, it did little to thwart her dream. “The universe always protects you and guides you on where you are meant to be,” she says.

“Miss South Africa was a special journey for me, and has always been a goal of mine to be a part of. The preparation of making it to the Top 30 allowed me and helped me to grow.” Joburg doctor Ferini Dayal was crowned Miss International South Africa. Supplied image. Last weekend however, the Joburg born doctor’s dream of becoming a beauty pageant queen finally became a reality when she was crowned Miss International South Africa. Miss International South Africa is a national pageant and an official preliminary to the third biggest pageant in the world, the Miss International Competition.

Dayal was crowned the winner at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg, on Sunday, beating hundreds of girls to the elusive title. For Dayal, it was a dream come true. “My heart is brimming with joy; I am so grateful and humbled by this opportunity.

“I have always dreamt of being an ambassador for our country and an advocate for health as a medical doctor and now I have the ability to do both on a platform that will create impeccable change for my people of South Africa. “I’m truly in awe that all my hard work and determination has executed the results I’ve wished for and cannot wait for what this year of reign has to bring for me.” The 27-year-old, a community service doctor at Thelle Mogoerane in Vosloorus , said it’s always been a dream of hers to be both a medical doctor as well as a beauty queen.

“My first passion has always been medicine. I’ve been privileged to be able to study and practise as a medical doctor in South Africa. “There’s always been a misconception that women cannot achieve both and my aim was to pursue all my dreams in conjunction; to use all my talent without hesitation or doubt. I knew I could do both with very meticulous timing, and I’ve achieved that.” Last weekend, Joburg doctor Ferini Dayal was crowned Miss International South Africa. The 27-year-old, who is inspired by former beauty queen Basetsana Kumalo, was dressed by young and talented local designer Tumi Gede on the night of the competition.

“I’ve been blessed with an absolute dream team that helped me prepare for the pageant. “My week leading up to the preliminary show involved make-up trials with the wonderful Stasha Muller; hair changes, treatments, cuts and multiple trials with my dearest Shanel De Stefanis. “In conjunction with my talented designer Tumi Gede, we created a fully glass-beaded and crystal-embedded dress in under a week.

“I had visits to Mellow clinic, with my amazing skin guru Penny Burger and, lastly, I spent most of my time with Dana De Agrella who prepped me in terms of stage presence, ramp technique and of course our winning secrets. “To tie it all up I had my family cheering me on and showering me with love. It was a whirlwind experience that turned into a dream come true and I am so grateful for the team I had supporting me.” As winner, Dayal walked away with a prize that consisted of gifts worth R100 000 and sponsorships from various sponsors, as well as an all-inclusive trip to Japan where she will compete at Miss International next year.

Dayal says she plans on using her title to create change in South Africa, specifically focusing on health issues in the country. “As Miss International SA, firstly my responsibility and duty as a doctor remains to patients. “I will still be able to practise medicine during my reign which I am thrilled to do. I will focus on my foundation and expanding my goals to conquer and tackle health issues that are prominent in today's communities in the public sector.

“And definitely to put my all effort into bringing home the crown to Africa for the first time.” Last weekend, Joburg doctor Ferini Dayal was crowned Miss International South Africa. She says her fundamental purpose has and will always be to advocate for health in South Africa as a medical doctor. “ In addition to that, I'd like to broaden my reach in terms of educating our people on a multitude of issues we face in the health sector in SA.

“I have my foundation, The Dayal Foundation, which raises awareness and fills the gaps that I have personally seen working in the public sector. “This year, I have focused on women's health, maternal and child health, breast cancer awareness and I continue to do my annual charity drive for Christmas for our paediatric wards. “I have partnered with the breast clinic at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital to highlight the work our surgical unit is doing, and to focus on breast cancer awareness, we are hoping to revamp the clinic which caters for thousands of woman in South Africa, specifically the Soweto catchment area.