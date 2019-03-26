Steam rises from the cooling towers of the Matla power station, a coal-fired power plant operated by Eskom in Mpumalanga. Siphiwe Sibeko Reuters

Each year, 420 people die prematurely in Gauteng because most of Eskom’s coal-fired power plants in Mpumalanga are situated close to the region. The location of Eskom’s “extremely highly polluting” coal-fired power plant fleet in the vicinity of the highly populated province, with many plants located within 100km, is a particular public health concern that “implies the risk of major public health damage”, explains Lauri Myllyvirta, the lead analyst for Greenpeace’s global air pollution unit.

He is the author of an updated Greenpeace satellite data analysis of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and sulphur dioxide (SO2) pollution and a further analysis of the premature deaths caused by Eskom’s “rampant” pollution, released this week.

Myllyvirta says the vast volume of SO2 and NOx emissions from Mpumalanga - ranked at the world’s worst hot spot for these power plant emissions - affects health over a large area, including the neighbouring Gauteng city region.

“SO2 and NOx are converted through chemical processes into (particulate matter) PM 2.5, the air pollutant with the largest public health impact.”

For Gauteng the impacts cause 140 premature deaths in Joburg, 120 in Tshwane, 120 in Ekurhuleni, 20 in Sedibeng and 20 on the West Rand. Air pollution cuts life expectancy by three years in the province, it claims.

“There’s very little appreciation of how far this pollution travels. That’s how Eskom has got away with limiting their health impact study People think 100km or 200km is far away but it’s only five to 10 hours as the wind travels.”

His updated analysis of a year of Tropomi NO2 satellite data and other scientific datasets confirms that the coal fired power plant and industrial cluster in Mpumalanga is the world’s worst hotspot for power plant NO2 and SO2 emissions.

It ranks fourth for NO2, after Tehran and Dubai - with their high oil consumption in power plants and Seoul - with a large concentration of transport and industrial emissions - and third for SO2 emissions in the world, after India and China.

“It’s the only place in the world that ranks among the top five for both of these dangerous pollutants,” says Myllyvirta.

“The finding is corroborated by analyses by Nasa, the Netherlands meteorological institute KNMI and Eskom’s own published emissions data.”

In South Africa, weak emissions standards means that Eskom’s coal-fired power plants are allowed to emit more than 20 times as much SO2 and 15 times as much NOx as their Chinese and European counterparts.

“China ranks comparably low in the Global Air Pollution Map because from 2012 - 2017, the country achieved dramatic reductions in power plant and industrial emissions and equally dramatic improvements in air quality,” he points out.

The findings show that Eskom’s almost complete reliance on coal leads to about 2100 premature deaths every year, and that Eskom’s application to postpone complying with the Minimum Emission Standards (MES) will cause an additional 16000 premature deaths over the remaining life of Eskom’s power plants.

Greenpeace published its first global NO2 air pollution hotspot map in October, which ranked Mpumalanga is the world’s worst NO2 pollution hot spot for a three-month period.

However, the new analysis is based on 12 months of data and Mpumalanga remains the highest-emitting coal power plant hot spot in the world, on par with the Sonbhadra coal mining and power plant cluster in India, he points out.

Last October, the Department of Environmental Affairs, the CSIR and other scientists questioned Greenpeace Africa’s claims that eight million people in Joburg and Pretoria are exposed regularly to extreme and dangerous levels of NO2 in South Africa.

The satellite observation data did not represent ground level data to show people were breathing the pollutants in, cautioned Professor Rebecca Garland of the CSIR, and did not factor in seasonal variations.

The Department of Environmental Affairs stated its five ambient air quality monitoring stations measured NOx concentrations far below the ambient air quality standard.

Myllyvirta says the Greenpeace findings are well in line with earlier, publicly available data.

“Besides using the Nasa SO2 emission data, we compared our NO2 estimates to two other sources: the Dutch Meteorological agency’s monthly (oxides of nitrogen) NOx emissions based on NASA satellite data and official emission statistics from China and Eskom.”

Melita Steele, senior climate and energy campaign manager at Greenpeace Africa, says it welcomes any criticism “that looks at what we have and engages with it rather than just dismissing it.

“We are in the midst of an air pollution crisis within an electricity crisis in South Africa, and can no longer afford to be in denial.”

Eskom is applying for wide ranging postponements and suspensions from the MES that will allow it to operate its entire existing fleet without even rudimentary controls for SO2, NOx and mercury.

“As Eskom’s coal-fired power plants are among the largest sources of air pollutant emissions in SA and globally, the air quality and health impacts of failing to comply with the emission standards are potentially very significant,” he says.

A decision on Eskom’s application is set for the end of this year by National Air Quality Officer, Dr Thuli Khumalo.

In 2015, Eskom was granted a five-year postponement from complying with MES. In 2018, it again applied for postponements for NOx for 16 of its 19 power plants and suspensions of SO2 emission standards for most of the power plants.

“Compared against a scenario of full compliance with the MES after the five-year delay to 2025 excluding units set to retire by 2030, the various postponements, variations and exemptions sought by Eskom would allow the utility to emit an estimated 19million tons more SO2, 1 million tons more NOx and 190000 tons of particulate matter,” Myllyvirta points out.

“The failure to install SO2 controls would increase mercury emissions over the remaining operating life of the power plants by a total of an estimated 200000kg. These estimates are based on the assumption that all units retire after 50 years of operation - a longer operating life would mean larger excess emissions.”

Cumulatively, the excess emissions from Eskom’s proposed non-compliance would cause a projected 13000kg of excess mercury deposition locally in South Africa.

Myllyvirta worries Eskom will be allowed to postpone compliance, again.

“What really startles me are the time scales. The government is not saying we’ll give them another five years and re-evaluate this. It’s going to give them carte blanche for decades without basic emissions controls.

“Europe revises its emissions regulations every 10 years, the US as well. China keeps coming up with new standards every five years.

“Now you’re saying you’re not going to require them to do anything for the next 20, 30 years? I don’t see parallels in any part of the world.”

Deaths which could have been avoided

An estimated 3100 premature deaths could be avoided in the Gauteng region by requiring full compliance with the Minimum Emission Standards (MES).

But if Eskom’s application for non-compliance with the MES are fully granted, this will lead to the following avoidable health impacts in Gauteng:

860 premature deaths due to increased risk of lower respiratory infections, including in young children

300 premature deaths due to increased risk of stroke

110 premature deaths due to increased risk of death from diabetes

500 premature deaths due to increased risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

600 premature deaths due to increased risk of ischaemic heart disease

500 premature deaths due to increased risk of lung cancer associated with chronic PM.25 (particulate matter) exposure

190 premature deaths due to increased risk of death associated with acute NO2 exposure. Source: Greenpeace

Greenpeace probe into SA pollution

Mogesh Naidoo, lead air quality modeller at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), says concerns previously raised by experts about Greenpeace’s three-month satellite data analysis still stand.

“It is very difficult to estimate ground concentrations and emissions via satellite,” says Naidoo. “Greenpeace also have Eskom emissions data so I’m not sure why they want to go a round about way to derive them from satellite data; unless they are trying to verify the Eskom data.”

Coal-fired power plants are not the only source of NOx (nitrogen oxide) in Mpumalanga.

“This is still relevant considering Sasol presence. Combined, vehicles emit a large amount of NOx, however, this is over a larger area. The issue with vehicles are in your face as opposed to industries with tall stacks (which could also impact areas nearby).

“That’s why air quality management is applied to more than just one source, because it is the ambient atmosphere and its constituents you are ultimately trying to manage, by pulling levers at different emission sources.

“There is a lot of interplay between sources and their contributions, which cannot be ascertained from just one source of information.”

The five ambient air quality monitoring stations in the Highveld Priority Area measure NOx concentrations far below the ambient air quality standard. “This is because the stations monitor at the surface, while much of industrial stack pollution ends up in the free troposphere. Tropomi captures this upper air pollution, but may under-estimate the surface levels.

“My stance on the satellite analysis is that the Highveld region is indeed very polluted. Eskom emits very large quantities of NOx and SO2.

“Ranking the region is very subjective, and attributing the ambient air quality (at the surface) to a single source using satellite data has many uncertainties currently to make conclusive statements.

“The power stations definitely do emit a very large amount of NOx and SO2, however what reaches the surface when, where and how much is a bit uncertain right now. Their plumes could be intermittently reaching the surface at places where there aren’t monitoring stations.

“The modelling work at CSIR is aiming to answer these questions.”

Naidoo says Greenpeace’s model results are reasonable, except for PM2.5 air quality reports which look high.”

Greenpeace’s health impacts study is a major improvement over the last.

“Eskom (and other sources in the Highveld) definitely impact human health in the region.

“We’re completing the Highveld health study so those results should be compared to Greenpeace’s results.”

Eskom dismisses lobby’s claims contaminating air in Mpumalanga

When Eskom was asked for its response this week to Greenpeace’s newly updated 12-month analysis on the impacts of the utility’s pollution, its media desk issued the same response it had in October, when the environmental organisation released its three-month analysis.

“Eskom takes note of the analyses completed by Greenpeace which indicates that ‘the whole of Mpumalanga is suffocating under dirty air’ due to high NO2 emissions,” it stated.

“(This) is misleading and an over simplification of a complex problem.

“The Greenpeace study was carried out for a period of only three months; the high levels of pollution measured were hundreds of meters above the earth’s surface and not the air which people are exposed to at ground level.”

Eskom said it carried out extensive monitoring of ground level pollution of NO2 emission for the last 30 years “and in recent years the DEA (Department of Environmental Affairs) and provincial authorities have been monitoring. It is evident from this monitoring that there are pockets of ‘dirty air’ in Mpumalanga.

“However, ambient air quality monitoring stations positioned across Mpumalanga confirm that NO2 concentrations do not exceed the ambient air quality standards on the Highveld.

“In fact except for very few exceptions at one monitoring station, NO2 levels are well below the ambient standards set by the DEA.”

It acknowledged that all pollution sources needed to be minimised “so that health impacts can be reduced”.

All Eskom power stations complied with the NO2 Minimum Emissions Standards (MES) and continued to develop improved technology of low NOx burners to reduce emissions.

Eskom remained committed to continually reducing emissions, in addition to low NOx burners (used in utility boilers to produce steam and electricity) to reduce NO2.

“Most power stations have been retrofitted with technology, which reduces particulate emissions below new plant emission standards or a progressive step toward this. Kusile power station is the first power station to be retrofitted with flue gas desulphurisation to reduce sulphur dioxide.

“As older power stations are decommissioned the total emissions from Eskom will reduce significantly and the air quality in Mpumalanga will improve. Eskom is not only reducing emissions from its power stations but has initiated a project which will switch thousands of low-cost houses from using coal to using cleaner energy. This offset project includes the insulation of houses increasing minimum temperatures and comfort levels in homes. At least 160000 people will breathe cleaner air once this programme is implemented.”

Its plan would result in a continuous reduction of emissions from 2020.

“The implementation of the plan will result in a reduction of particulate emissions by 58%, sulphur dioxide by 66% and nitrous oxide by 46%.

“These reductions will be achieved through the implementation of a retrofit programme which will cost R45billion (overnight cost) and the closure of stations which have reached the end of life. This programme is a continuation of a successful programme started in the late 1980s.

“The electrification of low-cost housing since 1994 has also reduced the exposure of millions of South Africans who now use electricity rather than coal for cooking and heating, this positive outcome has been demonstrated by several studies which measured pollution before and after areas were electrified.”

The Saturday Star