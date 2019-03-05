File image.

South Africa’s water economy has faced severe hazards in recent years: unprecedented droughts, raw water scarcity in most parts of the country, water pollution, eutrophication of major dams and ageing water infrastructure. “In the face of such hazards, the increasing uncertainty of climate change-related rainfall patterns and the consequences of water supply systems failing, it’s non-negotiable to have reliable management information regarding the water economy.”

This is contained in a new Water Accounts report by the Water Research Commission and Statistics SA, which tracks how water is distributed, how its used, what the value of the water sector is and what the tariffs are.

The report, National Water Accounts for South Africa Systems, Methods and Initial Results, notes how there has been a lack of empirical data and knowledge over how the application of different tariff structures affects water use for different economic sectors and how much water contributes to the economy.

The report reveals that the total water supply in 2016 was estimated at 14.7-billion m3/a, with the bulk sourced from surface water, which includes imports from the Lesotho Highlands Water Project, and the remainder sourced from groundwater.

Although the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) governs all water use through licences, most licence holders abstract and manage their own water, and thus pay for their own water distribution.

“Such ‘own water’ supply is estimated at 7.8-billion m3/a, with the balance of 6.9-billion m3/a distributed by municipalities and other service providers. Water boards and other bulk water users are authorised to extract water, 2.8-billion m3/a and 0.8-million m3/a respectively.”

Municipalities source most of their water from water boards, with the remainder being “own sources” through DWS authorisations (5.9-billion m3/a).

Return flows from electricity producers, domestic users and other users are supplied to municipalities as returned effluent for treatment (1.8-billion m3/a).

Agriculture is the largest total user of water (with an annual allocation of 6.9-billion m3/a) followed by households, the mining sectors, manufacturing and energy.

The report says around 13.6% of all distributed water can be classified as non-revenue water, which comprises water losses, own use by water authorities or unaccounted for water. This is estimated at 2-billion m3/a.

Total sewage return flows to waste water treatment works is 1.8-billion m3/a.

The water sector, says the report, had a combined annual revenue of R66.5billion in 2016 with an annual growth of 7.4% since 2012.

“With the exception of the mining and beverage manufacturing industries, expenditures on water purchases are less than 1% of the total expenditure of all industry sectors.”

Households had the highest payment for water consumption from 2012 to 2016, between R16.5bn to R23.9bn.

By comparison, the agriculture water sector had the smallest payment between the same period of between R732million and R917m.

Monetary accounts underestimate the total cost of water management in the economy as expenses related to “own use” management of water would be captured under other expense items.

“This is typically underestimated in the agriculture, mining and electricity generation sectors. For instance, the weighted average cost of water for electricity generation is R0.16/m3, however Eskom’s cost of water management is approximately R7.65m3.”

Water flow and water quality accounts can be used as tools for setting appropriate water prices, but the authors note significant data gaps in the physical flow of water and water quality.

Water pricing, it says, is an important economic instrument for “enhancing social equity, improving water use efficiency and ecological sustainability and securing financial sustainability of water utilities and operators”.

“It is recommended that additional data within Stats SA is data mined and integrated within the water accounts to provide a more meaningful analysis of the costs of water management and the effective water tariffs.”

Ways to enhance water flow accounts

In their most simple form, water accounts capture the physical flow of raw water entering the economy from various sources, (such as surface water from impoundments, groundwater, water imported from Lesotho, desalination and other sources), and trace its pathways through the economy, to the point where it gets released back to the environment.

These water flow accounts are normally constructed for a 12-month accounting period.

The report says such flow accounts can be enhanced in several ways, including:

Converting the physical flow accounts into monetary accounts.

Developing water quality accounts that measure the level of pollutants in water.

Developing physical stock accounts that report the available stock of water in impoundments, aquifers or other storage.

Developing monetary stock accounts that report on the water economy balance sheet.

Source: WRC

The Saturday Star