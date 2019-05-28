British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood speaks at a protest against fracking outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, UK, in January 2015. Andrew Winning Reuters

That the Department of Mineral Resources is the competent authority for all environmental impact assessments involving mining is “one of the biggest flaws” in South Africa’s EIA process. “This leaves no room for objective decision making, is a ridiculous perverse incentive and is literally a case of the ‘fox guarding the chicken run’,” says Dr Ian Little, senior manager of habitats at the Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT).

He was raising the trust’s concerns over an exploration bid by Rhino Oil and Gas Exploration South Africa, which spans 1million hectares featuring more than 6000 properties across the scenic KwaZulu-Midlands and Free State.

While the company’s application for the green light to undertake early-phase exploration for oil, gas, condensate, coal bed methane, helium and biogenic gas, has drawn widespread public opposition, the firm says it won’t involve hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, and will be restricted to a desktop data review an aerial survey.

Last year, Rhino Oil and Gas obtained environmental authorisation to conduct aerial exploration activities for petroleum over large parts of North West, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape. In January, the Petroleum Agency of SA granted exploration rights with respect to its North West, Free State and Eastern Cape exploration areas, according to Agri-SA.

“South Africa’s energy mix needs to seriously consider renewables and non-carbon-based options,” says Little. “Our landscape, water and air are already irreparably transformed and scarred thanks to decades of intensive mining. And none of the ongoing applications take the cumulative impact into account. The oil and gas exploration applications cannot be opposed on the basis of the impact of the mining because they are for exploration only.

“This is a ludicrous situation where environmental concerns can only be addressed based on the activities linked to exploration under some crazy premise that no further environmental damage will be caused.”

As Rhino’s applications are massive, this makes public participation ineffective and landowner communication impossible, he adds. “This undermines the EIA process linked to public participation processes and results in these being treated as tick boxes.”

The scoping report for the KZN and Free State exploration application, released in February by Rhino’s consultants, SLR Consulting, notes how the region includes strategic water source areas for the Vaal, Orange and Pongola-Mtamvuna catchments.

“These ‘water factories’ supply a disproportionate amount of runoff and the water they provision supports the growth and development needs of the national economy. The water supply to Gauteng, in particular, is of key significance, not only to the province but to the whole country,” it states.

Portions of the area are intensively farmed with many highly productive agricultural industries.

“These employ large numbers of people and produce food for South Africa. Many agricultural practices (and residents on these farms) rely on groundwater,” says the report.

The Drakensberg region and Clarens, among others, are well-known for their scenic beauty and significant revenue and employment is generated from tourism facilities and activities.

“The region is highly biodiverse with many areas identified, through different mechanisms, as having conservation value. There are numerous protected areas within and adjacent to the area (notably the Golden Gate National Park and uKhahlamba Drakensberg Park World Heritage Site), as well as initiatives for the declaration of more,” says the report.

Little adds: “The applicants claim the exploration itself won’t impact these areas and species but how naïve do they think that we are in enforcing this assumption that once oil or gas resources are discovered the resultant mining pressure won’t have catastrophic impacts?”

Water resources could be potentially impacted, amid concerns of water scarcity and recent and predicted future drought scenarios.

“What are the financial implications of these applications and who is making a profit? We have too often seen mining applications linked to government corruption and financial gain making the environmental considerations effectively mute,” he says.

SLR noted how a finding of the public participation has been that the great majority of interested and affected parties “are strongly opposed to all forms of oil and gas exploration and to this application in particular.

“It is evident that public opinion on whether the project should be approved is a resounding ‘no’. Overall, the public opposition makes for a very strong argument against the application and the process. The primary driver of the opposition are concerns about future risks that might arise from production should a resource be found, including fracking.”

The firm says in the report that no physical, on-the-ground activities are proposed and thus the project would not interact with or cause impacts to the great majority of environmental aspects. “No stimulation, pressure testing, hydraulic fracturing or water abstraction is included in the proposed exploration work.”

It declares how the identification and use of domestic natural gas reserves could enable South Africa to take steps to secure the country’s energy supply (through diversification), assist in reducing the emissions of greenhouse gases (by reducing the country’s reliance on coal for electricity generation) and reduce the need for the importation of gas. As such, exploration for additional domestic hydrocarbon reserves is consistent with the country’s draft Integrated Resource Plan.

In March, the Petroleum Agency SA, accepted the final scoping report, noting that the implementation of the plan of study for the EIA must involve affected stakeholders and state organs regulating matters affecting the environment.

“The requirements of the Civil Aviation Authority and provisions of the National Environmental Management: Protected Areas Act with regards to flying the aircraft must be considered.”

An assessment on the impacts of aircraft on livestock and game farms must be included. The EIA and Environmental Management Plan must be submitted to the agency by July.

FrackFree SA says coal bed methane (CBM) is the targeted resource in the region, rich in water factories, the ecosystems responsible for continuous flows of clean water. “Fracking for CBM takes places at shallower depths than for shale gas. This has a greater potential to dry up and pollute our precious water supplies We know that exploration will lead to extraction if viable resources are found.”

Judy Bell, a volunteer at FrackFree SA, says: “The main thing for us is that this is about climate change and species extinction - exploring and fracking will put us quicker on to the path to self destruction Water is the limit to growth in this country.”

Saliem Fakir, head of the policy and futures unit at WWF-SA, adds: “Whether this leads to economic development or economic damage that destroys what’s already productive and has taken years to develop is the more important question to ask.”

Fracking raising its ugly head

Earlier this month, AgriSA launched proceedings in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria against the ministers of environmental affairs and mineral resources, the Petroleum Agency of South Africa and Rhino Oil and Gas Exploration SA over the granting of environmental authorisations and exploration rights to Rhino Oil and Gas Exploration SA.

The rights cover an area of around 2.4 million hectares ranging from North West, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape. “It is feared the applications may lead to large-scale shalegas developments in South Africa (including by means of hydraulic fracturing or ‘fracking’),” it says.

The KwaZulu-Natal application is the subject of the Supreme Court of Appeal proceedings brought by Agri SA’s affiliate organisation, Kwanalu. On May 10, the Normandien Farm case was heard before the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein and is awaiting judgment.

“We remain optimistic that the courts will rule in our favour as it is critically important for our sector. Fracking would severely affect our natural resources, for example, our already scare water supplies,” says Kwanalu chief executive Sandy La Marque. In May 2017, Kwanalu secured an interim court order interdicting the minister of mineral resources from issuing mining exploration rights to Rhino in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. Saliem Fakir, of World Wide Fund for Nature-SA, believes further legal battles are on the cards. “A lot of private land is affected so the opposition is going to be enormous.

The company will have to fight endless court battles against AgriSA and other litigants that could come on board,” Fakir said.

