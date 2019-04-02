A proud Mignon du Preez, a member of the Proteas women’s team and a Northerns senior woman player, in front of the gates named after her at SuperSport Park, in Centurion, Gauteng.

Mignon du Preez was just 4-years-old when she first visited SuperSport Park in Centurion to watch cricket. Her dad, Jacques, a passionate cricket fan and coach, would take his daughter to watch the Proteas play.

“Typically, my dad would allow me to skip some classes,” remembers Du Preez. “On my way to primary school, we drove past SuperSport Park. Whenever I saw there was cricket on the day, I phoned my dad from school and asked him to pick me up early so that I could watch the men in action.”

Now, 25 years after she first visited the stadium, Du Preez has had gates at Supersport Park named after her.

Last week, SuperSport Park unveiled the Mignon du Preez Gates in honour of the Proteas woman and the Northerns senior women’s player.

The 29-year-old, who has scored close to 5000 runs in the one-day and T20 international formats for her country, was recognised for her contribution to the women’s game.

Du Preez, whose name was also etched on the Hall of Fame at Supersport Park last week, never imagined having such a prestigious honour bestowed upon her.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine something would be named in my honour, and to have it at a world-class stadium like SuperSport Park, which I’ve seen as my ‘home ground’ since I fell in love with cricket as a 4-year-old, is truly special.”

It’s the first time SuperSport Park has named gates after a player. Du Preez is also the first South African woman to be granted such an honour.

“It’s an amazing honour, and a moment I will treasure for the rest of my life. Although I was first, I definitely hope I won’t be the last female cricketer bestowed this honour around the country.

“For many years, from my very first club, and provincial (Under-9) match, I met my fellow players in front of the youth office early on weekend mornings with my dad. In my mind, it was a safe place to be.

“I also had to give my very first public speech at SuperSport Park in Grade 7, when I received a trophy from the president of the cricket union back in 2002 for my 258 runs (not out) scored in a 40-over match.”

Du Preez, who looks up to female middle-distance runner Caster Semenya, hopes that other sportswomen in the country will be honoured in a similar way for the contribution they have made in their respective sports.

“Young girls need more female role-models to look up to, and by honouring female athletes that excel in their sport, it could inspire those young girls to follow their dreams too.”

A native of Pretoria, Du Preez started her career at Northerns Cricket Union 20 years ago and has gone on to make 208 appearances for South Africa, leading the side on 97 occasions. A dominant middle-order batter, her performances at the highest level have earned her contracts in England’s Kia Super League and Australia’s Women’s Big Bash League.

Mignon du Preez on her way to scoring 79 runs which helped the Proteas beat hosts Bangladesh in an ODI match.| BackpagePix





Her cricketing career, she says, has been a “roller-coaster ride”, but one that she would take over and over again.

“There are a lot of ups and downs during one’s career. A wheel that is constantly turning, representing good performances on the top and those you want to forget at the bottom.

“Fortunately, you are that wheel, and are able to generate momentum. If you keep working on your skill, the wheel turns and bad spots change into good performances.”

She credits her family for her success.

“Our families are often the unsung heroes behind the scenes that never get the credit they deserve. I would definitely not be where I am today if it weren’t for my family’s endless support and sacrifices over the years. There’s definitely no one more deserving to share this moment with me, than my husband and parents.”

The Saturday Star