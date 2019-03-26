South African singer-songwriter Daniel Baron has served David Guetta with a letter of demand asking to be credited for his work. He says there is a strong similarity in the main chorus of the French DJ’s song ‘Light Headed’.

South African singer-songwriter Daniel Baron has accused French DJ and music producer David Guetta for plagiarising his 2016 hit song Children of the Sun, which received radio play and streams across Africa, Europe and Asia. This comes after Guetta released his track, Light Headed, which appears on his latest album, 7.

The song, which was recorded in collaboration with Australian singer Sia, was released in September 2018.

Baron states that there’s a strong similarity in the main chorus.

“It’s in the chorus melody, so it lies in the melody and at the same time it’s the exact same chords throughout the song and basically the way that the melody is played is exactly in the same rhythmic pattern,” Baron told the Saturday Star’s sister newspaper, the Independent on Saturday.

The Joburg-based musician said he first heard Guetta’s Light Headed towards the end of last year and his initial reaction was shock and disbelief.

Although it was difficult for him to see his body of work used in an international artist’s song without permission, Baron said he couldn’t help but feel slightly honoured at the same time.

“I was honoured for the biggest dance producer to release a song that’s got the same tune as mine.

“I almost felt a kind of sense of validation that the biggest artist in the world has copied me, you know,” he said.

Baron confirmed that after hearing Guetta’s track he appointed South African musical professor Jean Zeidel-Rudolf to conduct a musicologist report on both tracks.

“Just to get a technical point of view we got a professor in music to look at it and she wrote up a report which pretty much confirmed that the melody is identical.”





Baron has made contact with Guetta regarding the copyright infringement, having served a letter of demand to the French DJ last year, demanding credit for his work.

Baron claimed he had not received a response from Guetta’s team. However, according to Baron, Guetta’s South African publisher, Geoff Paynter Music Publishing, confirmed that a letter of demand was received last year.

Paynter Music Publishing did not respond to the Independent on Saturday’s queries.

Due to the striking similarities between the songs, the South African Music Rights Organisation has taken the decision to freeze the royalty stream to Guetta from Light Headed until the matter is resolved.

All Baron wanted was to be credited as a co-writer to Guetta’s track.

“That would be my goal, to be credited for that melody and then what would result if I was credited is that I would be entitled to a share of the royalties to that song.

“But over and above that I do wish to mention that I’m not looking to cause a fight and I’m not being vindictive in any way.

“I’m a fan of David Guetta’s music. He has been an inspiration to me and I’m not afraid to mention that. I want this to be an amicable decision. I don’t wish this to get into a fully fledged court case, but if it has to be, I’m prepared.”

The experience had made him realise the high standard of South African music, which inspired massive international acts such as Guetta, he said.

“David Guetta is a big inspiration to many South African dance music producers. That’s why I speak for many dance producers in South Africa.

“Music in South Africa is sometimes overlooked by international audiences and media and that’s why as much as I’m in disbelief and shock. Things happen for a reason,” he said.

“This case is possibly going to shed more light on the phenomenal music that comes out of our country.”

