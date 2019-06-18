Picture Henk Kruger/Independent Media.

While they undoubtedly can play a significant role in society, senior citizens are becoming an increasing burden on the health system globally as their life spans have increased exponentially in comparison to decades ago. This is the case in South Africa as families, government and health facilities are struggling to cope with the number of senior citizens who are not only confronted with physical ailments, but also a range of mental health issues.

Dr Ryan Fuller, who specialises in geriatric psychiatry and has established psycho-geriatric MemoryCare units at private in-patient psychiatric hospitals Akeso Parktown and Akeso Alberton, said the stage of life that those over the age of 65 are confronted with often leaves them depressed, anxious and uncertain about the future.

“If you feel like you have no future, it is very difficult to be happy in the present,” he said.

“We often see the elderly suffering with depression and existential angst, which is a late-life crisis.”

“This usually happens after retirement with men, in particular. Consequently they are at high risk of depression and a high rate of suicide as they feel they are marginalised and isolated from society.”

He said senior citizens’ depression was often exacerbated as this is the stage of life when their spouses die and their adult children disconnect from them as they lead their own lives.

While Fuller treats many elderly patients whose feelings of neglect and uncertainty often lead to an erosion of their mental health, he insists that he chose his field of work because he considers it a privilege to work with the elderly.

“Caring for the elderly should be a priority because everyone at some point had a mother or father,” he told The Saturday Star.

“The way we look after the elderly is a mark of our civilisation; if we neglect the elderly we tend to neglect our future.”

Another major aspect that Fuller witnesses with the elderly is dementia, a decline in mental ability severe enough to interfere with daily life.

“Five percent of people over 65 have a dementia syndrome and that number doubles every five years,” he said.

“At the age of around 80 to 85, 50% of people have a dementia syndrome, and that means that those people will not be able to look after themselves and the burden will fall on the rest of society.”

He said the elderly are also confronted with financial difficulties as they are retired and this often leads some of them to misuse substances, and this deteriorates their mental and physical health even more.

“Substance misuse is often under-recognised, not just with alcohol, but also the use of sleeping tablets and pain medication that is used to cope with the stress of no longer working for example.”

“If you have a financial crisis and you don’t have enough money for food and you are not working and not getting stimulated it is, unfortunately, a perfect storm for a major depressive disorder.”

While these mental conditions are a common reality for the growing number of senior citizens around the country, Fuller does not believe that the Health Department is equipped to deal with the number of elderly citizens who are facing a range of mental health issues.

He believes that not enough attention is being placed on this worsening issue and that while the government has projects in place to deal with the matter, the implementation of them, as well as the allocation of sufficient funds to combat it, are lacking.

He believes that a public-private partnership might be the best way forward.

The Gauteng health department did not respond to The Saturday Star’s questions relating to the matter.

While there are other options available to the elderly experiencing wide-ranging mental health issues, many of them are in the private sector and are, therefore, out of the financial reach of many senior citizens.

Akeso, a mental and behavioural group of clinics owned by the Netcare group, might also be one of the private medical health facility options, but Fuller said they do whatever they can to assist those suffering.

The psychiatric facility operates with a multi-disciplinary approach whose physiologists, psychiatrists and social workers aim to provide a holistic approach to mental health care.

But Fuller understands the financial implications many senior citizens face and advises them to not remain silent during their plight.

“Ask for help, and then ask for more help. Don’t be silent.

“Find a trusted friend and visit your general practitioner who will advise you further.”

He said that the elderly should focus on quality over quantity of sleep, manage their stress, remain active and eat a balanced diet .

Fuller said interpersonal relationships mattered as those with valuable relationships with family and friends do better at a later stage of life.

“People who harbour grudges often struggle with support when they are older.”

The Saturday Star