Predation could wipe out Namibia’s wild horses. Picture: Christine Wulff-Swiegers

The desert sun is setting on the wild horse population that has roamed Namibia’s Garub plains for over a century as foal after foal is killed by a marauding group of spotted hyenas. Namibia’s Ministry of Environment and Tourism has promised to help, but inefficiency has stalled the intervention needed.

Since 2013, when the hyenas moved into the area, the wild horse population has plummeted from 286 to a mere 77 horses.

In that year alone, the hyenas killed a 100 horses, 50 of them foals. Only now, six years on, the department says it has developed a “wild horses action plan” to manage predation.

Three hyenas have been killed under this plan. Three still remain, department spokesperson Romeo Muyunda confirmed.

He said the department planned to capture the remaining hyenas and move them “to another part of the (Namib-Naukluft) park, further from the horses”.

The urgency of the matter resurged in November last year when the Namibia Wild Horses Foundation (NWHF) sought the department’s help to protect five foals born after the long-awaited rains in May. Months passed.

Then, late last year, two attempts to bait the hyenas proved unsuccessful as the hyenas appear to be sensitive to, and run from, capture-operators and instruments, Minister Shifeta Pohamba said.

The operation was stalled again over December and January as staff had gone away for the holidays, Muyunda said. The delays have been fatal; almost all foals born after the rains were killed.

In the past year alone more than 20 foals have been lost. And in the past five years, not one foal has survived, Christine Wulff-Swiegers from the NWHF says. “There might be about one or two pregnant mares still, but that is about it.”

The odds are stacked against two remaining foals, born just over a week ago. One has already been attacked and is struggling with its injuries. “It is still uncertain if it will survive. The foal has a serious gash to its belly, but it looks like the wounds are improving,” Wulff-Swiegers said.

For years, the NWHF has appealed to the department to either manage the hyenas or grant the foundation custodianship over the horses.

The department has refused, saying the custodianship of the horses must remain in its care as they are a national heritage and it is the ministry’s responsibility to take care of them.

“If the predation continues, Namibia’s wild horse population doesn’t stand a chance,” Wulff-Swiegers said.