Picture: Supplied.

A man might become a father when his child is born, but not all of them play that vital role in their children’s lives. While there are many reasons for fathers being absent - such as following in the footsteps of their own fathers who were not around, a lack of finances, or because they are prevented from playing a part in their child’s life as a result of the child’s mother or external family - this has been proved to ultimately have damaging effects on their children.

A review of studies by the Father Involvement Research Alliance revealed that babies with more involved dads are more likely to be emotionally secure, confident in new situations, and eager to explore their surroundings.

The same study showed that toddlers with involved fathers are better problem-solvers and have higher IQs by the age of 3.

The research revealed that these children were more prepared to start school and could deal with the stress of being away from home all day better than children with less involved fathers.

Meanwhile, another study conducted by the South African Department of Education found that the children of highly-involved fathers were 43% more likely than other children to earn mostly distinctions and 33% less likely to repeat a grade.

They are also less likely to have behavioural problems at school and to experience depression.

Research has also shown that daily encounters with fathers mattered for children.

A study by Brigham Young University researchers found that involvement in everyday activities such as eating dinner together, watching television, playing in the yard and playing video games are even more important to share with fathers than big outings or trips, although those contribute to children’s development as well.

The Saturday Star