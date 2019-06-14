Parktown Boys and Golden Lions XV Lock, Bobalo Makana in action against KES.

Jeppe High School for Boys have shown their provincial muscle for a second-consecutive year in a row, boasting nine out of the 23 players in the Craven Week side, with another four representing the XV-side. After an impressive year, four King Edward VII School boys were awarded Craven Week berths, Connor van Buuren (lock), Joseph Iye (centre), Ngia Selengbe (wing) and Joshua Nkomo (lock/flank). The versatile Van Buuren has shown his worth all season, occupying roles in the loose forwards as well as lock.

The brutish Iye and Selengbe will join a powerful Lions backline unit, which includes the likes of Henco van Wyk (centre) of Monument High School, who was one of the star performers at the 2018 Craven Week in Paarl. Missing from last year’s side is KES captain, Lindokuhle Ncusane (8th man), who is replaced by Izan Ezterhuizen (Monument).

Munashe Chaitezwi (full-back) is one of three St Stithians College boys to make the CW-side. Chaitezwi links up with the CW-side for the first time after being selected for the XV-side last year.

The Golden Lions Youth Week reps from St John’s College, from left, Alex Groves, Kaelin Wills and Morrison Mabope.





2019 GOLDEN LIONS U18 CRAVEN WEEK: 1 K Wills (St John’s), 2 T Skudder (Helpmekaar), 3 S Shongwe (Jeppe), 4 J Kalamer (Jeppe), 5 C van Buuren (KES), 6 L Jambane (Jeppe), 7 Z du Toit (Helpmekaar), 8 I Ezterhuizen (Monument), 9 K Moketi (Jeppe), 10 D Raubenheimer (Jeppe), 11 T Maguranyanga (St Stithians), 12 J Iye (KES), 13 H van Wyk (Monument), 14 N Selengbe, 15 M Chaitezwi (St Stithians), 16 S Motaung (Jeppe), 17 I Mtembu (Jeppe) 18 M Mhere (St Stithians), 19 J Nkomo (KES), 20 K Tlome (Jeppe), 21 F Hallatt (Monument), 22 T Botes (Helpmekaar), 23 H Monteiro (Jeppe)

2019 GOLDEN LIONS U18 XV: 1 D Niemand (Monument), 2 F Prinsloo (Monument), 3 H Pohlmann (Monument), 4 B Makana (Parktown), 5 A Groves (St John’s), 6 R Mouton (Monument), 7 O Tsimbalanga (Jeppe), 8 K Schultz (Monument), 9 M Uren (Monument), 10 S Watney (Helpmekaar), 11 S Mokoena (Jeppe), 12 F Weideman (Helpmekaar), 13 M van der Spuy (Helpmekaar), 14 M Marks (Noordheuwel), 15 E Redcliffe (KES), 16 S Motsage (KES), 17 P Mulea (KES), 18 J Okonkwo (St David’s), 19 E Snyman (Monument), 20 R Nortje (Helpmekaar), 21 G Louw (Jeppe), 22 S Dlamini (Jeppe), 23 H Goodman (Monument).

2019 GOLDEN LIONS U18 ACADEMY: 1 R van Staden (Alberton), 2 E Ntlabati (Parktown), 3 D Mbauya (St Stithians), 4 J Ruthel (KES), 5 C Kuperus (Jeppe), 6 M Jonker (Helpmekaar), 7 C Breeds (Northcliff), 8 S Potgieter (Alberton), 9 K Kirkham (Helpmekaar), 10 K Moahlodi (St Stithians), 11 C Delport (Florida), 12 R Collins (Monument), 13 D Swartz (Randburg), 14 M Adams (Randburg), 15 L Horne (Noordheuwel), 16 Z Thesner (Noordheuwel), 17 A Dube (Jeppe), 18 D de Jong (Monument), 19 J Slabbert (Helpmekaar), 20 T Tiro (Jeppe), 21 V Mdlalose (KES), 22 T Matipano (St Stithians), 23 M Pooe (Parktown)

2019 U16 GRANT KHOMO WEEK: 1 R Petersen (Monument), 2 T Mbatha (Noordheuwel), 3 S Engelbrecht (Monument), 4 J Bezuidenhout (Monument), 5 V Nhlapo (Parktown), 6 H Nortje (Noordheuwel), 7 S van der Walt (Helpmekaar), 8 N Lains (Helpmekaar), 9 H Van Zyl (Marais Viljoen), 10 J Smith (Helpmekaar), 11 M Mabope (St John’s), 12 W van den Berg (Monument), 13 A Xungu (Jeppe), 14 D Cupido (Helpmekaar), 15 K Mpeku (KES), 16 C Knight (KES), 17 T de Klerk (Marias Viljoen), 18.

