Joburg TV producer Muhammed Nagdee's charred remains identified via family’s DNA

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Johannesburg - The killers of well-known Joburg TV producer and director Muhammed Nagdee left his body in such a state that his family’s DNA had to be used to identify him. The 38-year-old’s charred remains were discovered alongside the R512- Malibongwe Drive close to Cosmo Business Park in Joburg in the early hours of Sunday morning. His body was hidden in long grass about 1m from the highway. The father of two, who lived in Northcliff, was reported missing on February 24 after he did not arrive at work. He was last seen driving his blue Kia Cerato at around 7am when he left home. Private investigator Wendy Pascoe, who led the investigation, said she and the police had received a tip-off, which led them to his remains. “DNA testing was done to positively identify Muhammed Nagdee,” she said.

Three people, including Nagdee’s wife, Ziona Nagdee, have been charged with his murder.

While she was arrested at her Randburg home, the two other accused were arrested at a guest house after they were found in possession of illegal firearms and Muhammed’s bank cards.

Pascoe said when police initially visited Ziona at home following his disappearance, bloodstains were found in her home as well on some of her clothes.

“She could not explain the origin of the bloodstains.”

A week later, police raided her home, where she was initially arrested for possession of drugs and live ammunition.

“She confessed that her husband was taken by her two male friends after he was beaten and she did not know where he was taken to.

“She pointed out the two friends who were driving her vehicle at a lodge in Randburg.”

The men were found in possession of dagga, cellphones, bank cards, R2210 in cash, a pellet gun and other items belonging to Nagdee.

“The two suspects alleged that Muhammed was handed over to two unknown people who dumped him around Pretoria, but they could neither point out the other two suspects nor where he was dumped.”

The suspects were initially charged with kidnapping, possession of drugs and suspected stolen property.

Ziona and her two accomplices will appear in court on Tuesday.

“We thank one and all for all the assistance offered, all the duas (prayers) and ask that you continue especially for the deceased and his family,” the family said in a statement.

Nagdee was buried in his hometown of Azaadville, in the West Rand, on Wednesday afternoon.

Saturday Star