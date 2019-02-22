File image.

Existing in the fashion world was as easy as breathing for Karl Lagerfeld. “I design like I breath. You don't ask to breathe, it just happens,” was one of the legendary fashion designer’s most acclaimed quotes.

But the iconic Chanel creative director did not just survive in the fast-paced, cut-throat fashion world.

Instead, he dominated it.

The German-born designer, who died this week at the age of 85 after reportedly battling pancreatic cancer, was the epitome of grandeur, luxury, fashion, design and creativity.

Along with his signature look of distinct dark sunglasses, white ponytail and black leather gloves, his illustrious career spanned seven decades.

During this time, his unwaveringly brilliance, gallantry, prowess and extensive fashion knowledge not only revolutionised some of the industry’s most iconic brands, he changed the direction of fashion itself.

His vision broadened fashion’s reach and through his commitment to excellence, he injected a once stagnant industry which almost only catered to an exclusively wealthy elite with one which transcended borders, races, genders and income disparities.

Lagerfeld might have spent the last part of his career in the creation of expensive, exclusive custom-fitted haute couture, but his legacy only really began when he opted to venture into fashion territory which sought to inject beauty into the life of men and women from all walks of life.

In the early 1960s, Lagerfeld left French fashion house Jean Patou after a spell as an apprentice at Balmain.

He grew tired of creating formal clothing for rich people and instead, wanted to cement his position in the industry as a somewhat ‘designer of the people’ who designed ready-to-wear clothing.

In what was considered as a bold move at the time, Lagerfeld then in 1964 began working at Chloé’, which might have been another French fashion house but this time he was encouraged by its founder Gaby Aghion to rid his efforts from the design on formal couture and to rather take a freer approach to design.

This decision payed off as by the early '70s, Chloé had evolved from an in-the-know Parisian label into an internationally-recognised powerhouse.

A year later, he added Rome-based Fendi to his client list, which also catapult the Italian brand to global fame.

The designer also founded his eponymous ready-to-wear label in the eighties which was later sold to the Tommy Hilfiger Group.

Lagerfeld’s ability to take a fashion house to an entirely new audience caught the eye of the chairman of Chanel, Alain Wertheimer, who asked Lagerfeld to design for the house in 1982.

This bold move was widely criticised by the international fashion community at the time who lambasted Lagerfeld for moving into a haute couture direction.

Fashion critics questioned how a designer who actively spoke out about these types of garments and even described it as a as a relic from the 1950s, was up to the job of tackling the national monument which was Chanel.

But these mutterings failed to quell Lagerfeld’s enthusiasm and during his first Chanel couture collection for spring/summer 1983 he let his talent speak for itself.

“Without disturbing the Chanel spirit, he managed to enliven the character of the clothes”, a New York Times reporter wrote of his debut couture collection.

He managed to stay true to founder and namesake Coco Chanel’s vision but was sure to inject a modern twist that the fashion house was in desperate need of.

During his early years there, Lagerfeld made cult items of the house’s bouclé tweeds, pearls, gilt buttons, two-toned footwear for a brand new generation to enjoy.

In doing so he helped build a multibillion-pound luxury empire and created a blueprint for designers such as Tom Ford and Marc Jacobs.

Although Lagerveld was already a formidable figure in the fashion world by the time he joined Chanel, he took his status to an international, intergenerational high with his classic yet unique designs.

But it was also the spectacle he put on for all to see during the Chanel Haute Couture Shows in Paris over the decades that truly set him apart from his competitors and detractors.

Year after year, he turned the Grand Palais into a different world whenever he used the glamourous and historical venue to debut a new collection.

“Every season, the Chanel Couture Show becomes this enormous event that's absolutely mind boggling,” Pulitzer Prize winning fashion critic for The Washington Post Robin Givhan said in a Netflix documentary on one of the shows.

“He (Lagerfeld) has created a persona for himself which is larger than life and yet he is always thinking about the next thing.’

“Chanel means fashion with a capital F,” she said.

During his time at Chanel, Lagerfeld ordered that the Grand Palais be turned into a grocery store, a Paris bistro and even Ancient Greece.

There has also been a glacier in the middle of the Grand Palais and a rocket that was fired up.

“Karl always transforms the Grand Palais into whatever world is in his mind,” acclaimed film director Sofia Coppola also said in the Netflix documentary.

“We are living in dark times so to see something so full of beauty and light, we need a little blast of that.”

There is no doubt that Lagerfeld is a creative genius who took the fashion world to completely new heights and allowed it to exist in a new world, but he also managed to involve all kinds of personalities in his designs.

He referred to them as his ‘muses’ and included the likes of Vanessa Paradis, Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne, Rihanna, Kristen Stewart and Lily-Rose Depp.

“Without ‘muses’ the process would be very abstract and lifeless,” he told a journalist in 2014.

“They help to give things expressions and form.”

Lagerfeld also insisted that all kinds of people had access to his designs and in 2004, Swedish fast fashion house H&M launched its first-ever designer collaboration with Lagerfeld.

The unprecedented concept of a high-street brand piggybacking on luxury fashion helped break down the divide between high and low fashion.

Despite all Lagerfeld’s achievements, his legacy has not been without provocation and controversy.

In autumn/winter 1991 he presented a rap and hip-hop themed show considered risqué and distasteful for the venerable French fashion house.

“Rappers tell the truth, that’s what’s needed now,” he said in a post-show interview.

More recently during the spring/summer 2015 show,which models stormed down the runway holding signs stamped with well-worn feminist slogans such as ‘History is Her Story’.

During his time at Fendi in 1993, he put porn star Moana Pozzi and a series of dancers in lacy swimwear during a fashion show and the use of fur in collections led to much public criticism from PETA and elsewhere.

Whatever you might think of Lagerfeld, there's no question that he took fashion out of its wealthy bubble, made all those who wore his garments feel special and amassed a fortune while doing so.

His estimated $200-million (about R 2 779 820 000) fortune could possibly be left to his beloved white Burmese cat Choupette who could be about to become the richest feline on the planet.

She will need the money to fund her extravagant lifestyle with her own personal bodyguard, two maids and appetite for a mix of king crab, smoked salmon and caviar.

"She has something unforgettable in the way she moves,” Lagerfeld was quoted a few years ago as saying.

“I'm inspired by her elegance and her attitude."

The Saturday Star