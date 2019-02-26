File image.

By the time I started high school I knew almost everything there was to know about Karl Lagerfeld. What might have started as a childhood obsession has now grown into an adult one, where some of my yearly highlights over the past two decades or so have been the Chanel fashion show.

My fixation might have started with my grandmother, who was an avid fashionista.

She did not shy away from the latest fashion trends, perfected self-styling and knew exactly what to wear to suit her figure and complexion.

I loved how much effort she would put into her everyday look, and when she noticed my interest she encouraged my enthusiasm for fashion from as early as I can remember.

Other children might have been playing with toys but my favourite childhood pastime was putting together different outfits from the different items I found in my closet.

By the time I was seven, I was totally obsessed with fashion.

I also enjoyed reading and when I wasn’t putting outfits together I would lie on the couch for entire days at a time and read.

My aunty worked at RNA Distribution, which is responsible for delivering magazines to stores around the country, and she noticed how much I loved fashion and reading.

She started bringing me international editions of all the fashion magazines from work.

Although I appreciated all its fashion content, one that particularly stood out for me was a US Vogue magazine from around 1999 or so.

I can still remember stopping at a fashion spread where models posed in Chanel’s little black dresses with tweed jackets and pearl necklaces.

I turned the page and I was delighted to find an entire double-page interview with Lagerfeld explaining his latest collection for Chanel.

I remember how intimately he spoke about fashion and felt akin to this legendary designer and creative genius.

I was intrigued, fascinated and I simply couldn’t get enough.

I spent the rest of my childhood, teen years and young adult life consuming as much content about Lagerfeld and Chanel as I could.

Then last year, as I scrolled through my Netflix feed, I came across the show, 7 Days Out: Chanel Haute Couture Show.

For the next 45 minutes or so I was glued to my screen as this was the first time I, and millions of fashion-lovers around the world, got a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to put on such a fashion show spectacle.

I knew Lagerfeld and his team would turn the Grand Palais in Paris into a completely different world whenever he would debut a new haute couture collection.

The documentary showed how this team worked tirelessly for over six weeks to transform the historical venue into a Parisian garden to showcase the Chanel Spring-Summer 2018 Haute Couture show.

I witnessed how Lagerfeld played a role in every part of the presentation, from the construction of the gardens, to the sketches of the haute couture, the design of the 64 handmade garments and even selecting which model was the best fit for each outfit.

Through all the drama of putting the event together, his meticulous attention to detail and witty sense of humour still managed to creep in.

“I don’t see myself as a global celebrity. I’m just the working class, you know, working with class,” he said.

It had been a thoroughly entertaining afternoon but what I ultimately took from the show was that Lagerfeld was committed to his craft and it showed in his designs, which set his apart from his competitors for over six decades.

I was sad to learn about his death this week, but the life lesson I took from his legacy was to aspire to his level of work ethic and try to give my all in everything I do.

