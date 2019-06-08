South African Reds fans John Finlayson and Mark Finlayson travelled to Madrid to watch Liverpool FC take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium last Saturday.

Jhulan Vallabh is happy to give up all the luxuries in his life and live off necessities for the next few months. It’s the sacrifice he was more than willing to make to enjoy one night of pure ecstasy in Madrid.

“I’ll be eating two-minute noodles for the next few months, but it was worth every cent,” says Vallabh.

Vallabh, a diehard Liverpool fan, was one of the many South Africans who were in the stands at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Spain last Saturday night to witness the Reds lift their sixth Champions League trophy in their history.

Liverpool fan Jhulan Vallabh of Joburg secured a ticket just hours before kick-off.





Jürgen Klopp’s side beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the final, courtesy of goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi.

Vallabh, who lives in Joburg, travelled to Spain without any match tickets, as he had just planned on enjoying the atmosphere with the more than 70000 Reds fans. But he managed to secure a ticket within hours to go before kick-off.

“I didn’t manage to get tickets through the draw and had, to be honest, given up hope of going to the game so its was an absolute stroke of luck.

“When I was studying I used to watch the Liverpool games with a friend from Bloemfontein, who now lives in Canada. We haven’t seen each other in nine years and on the morning of the game, I saw him post a picture on social media that he was in Madrid.

“I messaged him to see if he was keen to grab a beer before the game started. A couple hours later he called me to say that I was going to the game with him! It was phenomenal. I can’t thank him enough.”

Liverpool has a huge fan base in South Africa, so it’s no surprise that several Reds flocked to Madrid for the historic game.

Vallabh described witnessing Liverpool lifting their sixth Champions League trophy as one of the greatest moments of his life.

“My wife said I looked happier at the Wanda Metropolitano than I did at our wedding, which I think says it all,” says Vallabh. “It was a once in a lifetime experience for me. The Reds took over Madrid to create unforgettable memories.

“From the fan parks, to the stadium, to the many bars and squares, it was all so special. Credit also to the Spurs fans also who added to the experience.”

Vallabh says his favourite moment at the Metropolitano was when Origi scored Liverpool’s second goal towards the end of the game.

“It felt like the stadium went into slow motion and when it sneaked into the corner of the goal I knew we had the trophy.

“Watching Henderson drop to his knees after the final whistle was also really special. I’m a big fan of Henderson and I think he deserves way more credit for the development of this team than he has received.”

After watching his team lift the Champions League trophy, Vallabh joined thousands of other Reds in the streets of Madrid.

Red was the colour in Madrid.





“The party started on the trains back to Madrid. I think each carriage was trying to out-sing the others.”

“When we got back into Madrid, the city was heaving with fans - it was such a special atmosphere. Parties were breaking out on every corner with constant outbursts of all the chants ‘Allez Allez Allez’ and ‘Si Señor’ were particularly popular.”

John Finlayson, was another South African Red who made his way from Cape Town to Madrid.

Finlayson said being in Madrid last weekend will go down as one of the greatest days of his life.

“The entire experience from when we arrived in Madrid to the game itself was absolutely amazing.

“It was most definitely one of the most memorable and best days of my life - probably up there with my wedding day and children’s births, to be honest.”

Finlayson, who’s been supporting Liverpool since he was 6 years old, was in Madrid with his brother Mark to enjoy the final.

“The stadium and atmosphere in the stadium was on another level. It’s really hard to explain the feeling and emotions felt watching the Reds amongst the diehard Liverpool fans.

“The singing and chanting carried on the entire game and of course when You’ll Never Walk Alone started, there was hardly a dry eye in the stands. Really and truly unbelievable.

“The Liverpool fans took support to a new level. The constant singing and chanting blew everyone away and to be part of it was an experience I will never forget

“I can still hear the singing and chanting in my head when I go to bed at night. The atmosphere that this created was beyond unreal and did not stop from when we arrived to when we departed.”

Outside the stadium before the match.





Finlayson says the best moment of his trip to Madrid was watching Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson lift the trophy.

“It is very difficult to explain the emotions and feelings that were going through my body and I am sure every Red supporter was feeling the same.”

“Everyone carried on singing and chanting, high fives and hugs were flying around, even if you did not know the fans around you. It was just unreal to witness this - it still is unreal for me right now.”

For South African Red Graeme East, it was his second Champions League final, having last year travelled to Kiev where Liverpool were beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid in the final.

“I was in Kiev for the Real Madrid game and both experiences were incredible. The Liverpool fans come from all over and are incredibly welcoming and have a wonderful togetherness.”

“I travelled there with friends, but on Friday, I had already met some new ones and we shared drinks and lunch singing Liverpool songs. This carried throug the weekend. Everyone has a story to tell and an eagerness to hear other stories.

“For me, the best part of the trip was before the game - the squares are packed and then the club sets up a dedicated fan zone on match day.

“The game itself is obviously a thrill but a lot less fans are then inside the stadium. The Reds certainly pack it out and are a glorious sight to behold.

“You can understand why people travel so far to experience the atmosphere even without match tickets. It’s a 72-hour party even before the match!

“The squares are painted in red. Everyone travels in red, wakes up in red, goes to dinner in red. And with that honour comes the responsibility of singing every Liverpool tune.”

East says he celebrated the Reds win with a few beers at Madrid Square with the new friends he had made.

“I met a guy and his son who have been to every one of the Liverpool’s wins in the European Cup. From 1977, to Istanbul, and now Madrid. It’s great to live through their experiences.”

Graeme East was one of a number of South African Reds who travelled to Madrid.





Final stats

An estimated worldwide audience of more than 350 million viewers tuned in for the encounter between Liverpool and Spurs.

It was the biggest police operation Madrid had ever staged for a sporting event.

Some 5 000 police officers were on duty over a two-day period that saw more than 70 000 football fans flood into Madrid.

It was Liverpool’s ninth European Cup final. They have played in successive finals in the competition twice before, in 1976-77 and 1977-78, plus 1983-84 and 1984-85.

In 10 games against Tottenham, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has lost only once, with five victories and four draws.

The clubs met in Europe once before: in the semi-finals of the 1972-73 UEFA Cup, when the Reds triumphed on away goals (2-2) and went on to lift the trophy.

Liverpool and Spurs have also met once in a domestic final, with the Reds winning the 1982 League Cup 3-1 at Wembley after extra time.

This season, Klopp’s side won both Premier League meetings with Tottenham 2-1.

Jordan Henderson is the fourth player to captain an English team to two European Cup finals after Emlyn Hughes, Steven Gerrard and Nottingham Forest’s John McGovern.

This was Klopp’s third major European final with Liverpool - only Bob Paisley (four) has ever reached more with the club.

The German is the first manager to take an English club to a trio of European finals in his first three seasons of European competition.

Victory in Madrid gave the Reds their sixth European Cup success, putting them outright third on the all-time winners list behind AC Milan (seven) and Real Madrid (13).

The previous five Liverpool successes have all come against opposition wearing all-white.

The game in Madrid was Liverpool’s 14th major European final and their ninth in the European Cup/Champions League.

It was Tottenham’s fifth European final (Cup Winners’ Cup 1963, UEFA Cup 1972, 1974, 1984) but first in the Champions League.

Mauricio Pochettino suffered his first defeat as Tottenham manager against Liverpool in August 2014 (3-0 at White Hart Lane).

The former Southampton boss has only won three of his 15 clashes with the Reds as a manager in all competitions, drawing four and losing eight.

