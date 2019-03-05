File image.

A Durban-born doctor has made headlines in the UK following allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him. Dr Muhammad Khan, an orthopaedic surgeon at the Barnsley District Hospital, is alleged to have sexually harassed three female staff members at the well known medical facility in South Yorkshire.

According to the Daily Mail, a tribunal in the UK heard this week, how the 54-year-old, originally from Durban, groped a female trainee's breasts and slapped another woman's bottom, telling her to “have an affair before she dried up”.

One of the women alleged to have been sexually harassed by Khan told the tribunal how Khan pressed his genitals against her bottom and told her: “This is what you're missing out on.”

Khan allegedly approached his assistant from behind, ahead of surgery, and then wrapped his arms around her chest saying: “I like your small ribs.”

She says he ran his hands across her buttocks after enveloping her in a bear hug, telling her: “No one needs to know about this.”

The assistant claims he “put his face close to hers” and made a “kissing gesture” at the hospital as she called a patient into surgery.

Khan is alleged to have repeatedly suggested he and the woman start dating before grabbing her at the hospital.

Police investigated Khan, and he was reported to the General Medical Council after three women complained about his conduct between 2006 and 2013.

One staff nurse claimed he had pushed his groin onto her lower back on further occasions, made suggestive groans and added: “What I'd like to do you.”

A third colleague, an operating department practitioner, said Khan put his genitals close to her face while she kneeling down in a locker room filling out a form.

She said: “If you don't get that f****** thing out of my face I will bite the f***** off’ only for Khan to retort: “Don't bite it, blow it.”

Khan has denied any wrongdoing.

At the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service, the trainee - an assistant technical officer known as Miss D - was in tears as she gave evidence saying: “This man's ruined my life and nobody believes it.

“I didn't want to tell the police because I thought it would be like this - it's scary and horrible and I am embarrassed.”

Miss D said Khan had initially appeared “quite friendly and a generally nice person” but two months into her new job began making her feel “uncomfortable.”

Khan is also alleged to have put his hands on a woman's private parts while she at in a coffee room before accosting her in a locker room.

She claims he also made suggestive comments to her in Afrikaans, describing what he “would like to do to her if he got the chance.”

Khan’s hearing continues.

