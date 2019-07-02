A PANGOLIN carries its offspring at a zoo in Bali, Indonesia. Pangolin scales are in high demand in Asia for use in traditional Chinese medicine. AP

A secret meeting at Irene Mall, a former infantry soldier and a live pangolin in a black plastic crate, hidden inside a white maize meal bag under the seat of a bakkie, were the subjects of a forfeiture order this week in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. It emerged that the female pangolin was allegedly the subject of a clandestine sale between Takalani Mudau, 31, who apparently wanted to sell the mammal for more than R150000.

But a tip-off to the police allegedly prevented this from going ahead.

Mudau is now not only facing charges in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court for attempting to sell an endangered animal species, but he is also now minus his Arena Proton bakkie, which he allegedly used to transport the animal.

The office of the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) earlier applied for the bakkie to be attached preserved as it was allegedly used in an offence. They have now successfully applied for it to be forfeited to the State in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

If Mudau is found guilty the vehicle will be sold on auction and the money will go into the State’s coffers.

The court was told that pangolins were the most endangered and most poached species in the world. Their thick layer of scales are sought after for medicinal purposes and they fetch up to R400000 each.

But the NDPP warned those selling the endangered animal that crime did not pay and that they would come after whatever instruments are used in the commission of a crime.

Warrant officer Willem Pretorius of the stock and endangered species unit, and who is the investigating officer, said in a statement to the court that the police received a tip-off last August that someone was going to sell a pangolin at Irene Mall. It was said that the suspect was driving a Proton.

Members of the flying squad of the police went to the mall where they found Mudau inside the bakkie, parked in the parking lot. They searched the car and found the crate under the passenger seat. Inside, they found the live female pangolin. A veterinary surgeon from Johannesburg who specialises in wildlife was called to take the pangolin and to ensure that it is safe.

Mudau meanwhile opted to remain silent, except to say that he is self-employed. He was arrested and subsequently released on R2000 bail pending his trial. Pretorius said it was clear that Mudau used the bakkie to negotiate the sale of the pangolin and to illegally transport the animal.

“He used the Proton to secure an economic benefit from crime,” Pretorius said. The court was told that the traffic in endangered species is difficult to prevent, as it takes place in secret between a willing buyer and seller.

Investigations revealed that Mudau was previously employed as an infantryman and he thus knows that it’s illegal to trade in these animals, Pretorius said.

Up to now Mudau has made no attempt to get his vehicle back. It was impounded in Benoni. Pretorius said after he was released on bail, he contacted him (Pretorius) to get keys which were in the car.

“I asked him if he did not want his car back and he replied that he is not worried about it,” Pretorius said.

Pangolins are regarded as the most illegally traded mammal in the world and they are under severe threat of extinction. In the last decade more than a million pangolins were poached globally. Pretorius said in 2017, 46.8 tons of scales were intercepted, en route from Africa to Asia. Last year 23 tons left Africa.

“In South Africa the illegal price demanded for pangolin has risen from R9000 in 2009 to R400000 per live animal in 2017,” he said.

In South Africa the bulk of the trade is not in scales but live pangolins. They are, however, trafficked mainly for their scales, which are believed to treat a variety of health conditions in traditional Chinese medicine. Pretorius said it was a luxury food in Vietnam and China.