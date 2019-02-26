File image.

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs is heading to South Africa.

The UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour presented by Heineken is bringing former United midfielder and current manager of the Wales national team to South Africa.

The tour provides football fans around the world with a chance to get closer to the iconic UEFA Champions League Trophy and to heroes of the game.

In its twelve-year history, the UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour presented by Heineken has reached 31 countries across Africa, Asia, North and South America and this year’s tour, will visit South Africa.

Heineken's 2018/19 UEFA Champions League campaign entitled, ‘Unmissable’ is based on the belief that every UEFA Champions League match has unmissable moments of action for everyone to enjoy.

Heineken is bringing these moments to life for football fans across the globe by providing them with unforgettable event experiences, enabling them to get closer to the iconic UEFA Champions League Trophy and legends of the game.

As part of its global campaign, the 2019 UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour presented by Heineken® will stop in Johannesburg on the March 5 at Nelson Mandela Square between 12pm and 3pm. On March 6, Heineken heads to Durban’s Sibaya Lodge to watch Manchester United take on Paris Saint Germain.

For three days, fans will have a rare opportunity to take photos with the UEFA Champions League Trophy, meet Ryan Giggs and experience the thrill of the tour in their home town.

Giggs is considered one of the best players of his generation, having won two UEFA Champions League medals, and is the only player to have scored in 17 different UEFA Champions League tournaments, including 11 consecutive tournaments, 1996–97 to 2006–07.

Giggs has a historic link to the UEFA Champions League and plays a significant role in demonstrating the intense passion for the tournament.

Lauren Muller, Marketing Manager Johannesburg said: “We are excited to bring the UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour presented by Heineken to South Africa this year.

The tour is a unique experience for global football fans outside of Europe to come face to face with the UEFA Champions League Trophy and to meet Ryan Giggs in their home city.

"Our aim is to enable fans that would otherwise not get the opportunity, to experience the unmissable action of the UEFA Champions League.”

This year, the UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour presented by Heineken will visit in South Africa, Namibia, Indonesia, Mozambique, China, Nigeria and USA. To follow the UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour presented by Heineken® on social, visit @Heineken_SA and use #Unmissable and #UCLTrophyTour.

The Saturday Star