Picture | ITUMELENG ENGLISH African News Agency(ANA)

Men in overalls and hard hats drill among the roar of generators. Pieces of glass, metal and rubble lie scattered everywhere. The sharp smell of smoke from the deadly fire that gutted the Bank of Lisbon building in the Joburg CBD in September has not quite dissipated.

The ruins of the building, which housed the Gauteng departments of health, human settlements and co-operative governance and traditional affairs, became an eyesore and a scene of sorrow after three firefighters, Simphiwe Moropane, 28, Mduduzi Ndlovu, 40, and Khathutshelo Muedi, 37, perished while trying to extinguish the inferno.

The gutted structure of the Bank of Lisbon lies between President and Albertina Sisulu streets in the heart of Marshalltown and looks set to be demolished.

Trenches have already been dug around the building.

Initially, Jet Demolition said the demolition was scheduled for between April and June this year.

Yesterday, however, company spokesperson Kate Bester could not confirm this and directed all media communication to the provincial government.

Its spokesperson, Thabo Masebe, said it would communicate details of the demolition once a report was completed.

Jet Demolition, he said, had been appointed to stabilise the building and to conduct an analysis.

“For now they have not been appointed to demolish. They have been appointed to stabilise and do the assessment, and also to provide a comprehensive report to the government.

"We will make the announcement at the right time.”

Masebe said a lengthy process had to be followed before any demolition could take place.

“We have to inform neighbouring buildings and make arrangements of how we are going to manage the process.

“We are required to do that by law. There are several things we need to consider first. It is big job and we have to be detailed when we do it,” he said.

The Saturday Star