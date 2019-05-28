File image.

Rand Water is decreasing the flow of water to reservoirs in Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni as some of them are “currently below safe operating levels”. The water utility’s spokesperson, Justice Mohale, said yesterday that higher than normal demand and consumption in these municipalities had resulted in the average storage capacity falling to below 60%.

“We prefer to have the capacity at between 60% and 80% when it goes lower it becomes a problem and raises concerns.”

He said the reduction "will assist with the recovery of these reservoir levels while managing high water consumption".

“The aim is to stabilise our system so it's not completely depleted. It's better to experience water shortages for a few hours than for a week, which is what will happen if the system is depleted and we need to raise water levels.”

Rand Water said there would be a 25% restriction to the Brakfontein, Klipfontein and Hartebeeshoek Reservoirs. “When water levels drop, we don't immediately start restrictions but it has been going down, even lower than our normal expectations. Our message to consumers is to use water sparingly.”

Mohale could not detail how long the situation would last, but said high-lying areas would likely be the first to be affected. “Low-lying areas may not even feel it.”

Isaac Dhludhlu, the spokesperson for Joburg Water, said its reservoirs were “still holding nicely”, but areas to the north of the city and in Midrand could be affected. “We will monitor and make sure how whatever problems Rand Water is experiencing right now impacts on our operations.

“We will then issue a formal statement that we are starting to restrict supply to those areas with high consumption. Gauteng is a water-scarce region and we need to all use water prudently,” he said.

The Vaal Dam is standing at around 72%. Mohale said Johannesburg Water was still implementing Level 1 water restrictions.

“It’s a pity that people don’t take this seriously and only start start realising how serious it is when water supplies reach critical levels.”

The restrictions prohibit consumers to water and irrigate their gardens between 6am and 6pm, as well as using hosepipes to clean paved areas and driveways with municipal water.

The Saturday Star