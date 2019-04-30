They were the nice criminals who smooth-talked their way into houses and dropped the nicest of compliments, but now they have turned nasty and added house robbery to their growing rap sheet. For months the three middle-aged ladies in their summer dresses and wide brimmed picnic hats have been hitting houses across Gauteng.

They do the crime, while their male accomplice sits in the car, ready to drive them away.

They have become known by different names. Some call them the “House for Sale Gang”, while others prefer the name the “Estate Agent Gang”.

Their method is nearly always the same. They target houses with “For Sale” signs outside and convince the domestic worker to let them onto the property.

As the domestic worker gives one of the women a tour of the house, the other two empty valuables into their oversized handbags. They take laptops, jewellery, even whisky bottles, before heading off looking for their next mark.

The gang has struck in places as far as Springs, Rayton, Benoni, Edenvale, Primrose and Kensington. They are known to have used three different cars, a white polo, a white Audi, and a Toyota Fortuner.

Their latest crime was believed to have been committed just last week, in Bedfordview.

Victims describe them as being “nice”.

But this changed when the gang struck in Edenvale, in mid February

Just as before, the gang allegedly targeted a house that had a “For Sale” sign outside.

Faustina Assabil’s domestic worker answered the door.

“They wanted to view the house, but my domestic worker said ‘no my boss hasn’t phoned to tell me this,’” said Assabil.

The gang, according to Assabil, then waited outside the house for about half an hour.

“Then one of the ladies came out shaking, pretending she needed the toilet urgently. My domestic worker then took pity on her and opened for her.”

Once inside, the woman was joined by her two accomplices.

Assabil said one of the woman pulled out a gun and pointed it at her domestic worker.

“One then grabbed her throat, pushed her down and said ‘Do you want your life?’”

The gang made off with two laptops.

Leon de Bruin was a victim of the gang last September and since then, he has made it his mission to catch them.

“What we have found is that they will hit a house in a suburb, then change the registration plates on the car, and hit another suburb,” said De Bruin.

To catch the gang, he has started what he calls a civil society initiative. He has roped in estate agents and local community police forums. They are all linked through social media and he hopes this will be the tool that will finally help catch them.

Earlier this year, the reach of social media helped De Bruin come close to nabbing the gang.

The gang was spotted in Rayton, close to Cullinan in a car with the same number plates as used in a Kensington burglary, just days earlier.

An alert was flashed across social media and then, by chance, one of the local CPF members spotted the car while caught in a traffic jam on the R513 highway.

De Bruin tailed the gang, but then lost them in the East Rand.

But as the gang continue their crime spree, one of the advantages is that De Bruin is able to gather a growing collection of better CCTV images of the suspects.

The most recent shows a clear profile of one of the suspects, which would be easily identifiable to anyone who knows her.

“We just have to wait and see - that is all we can do,” said De Bruin.

If anyone has any information about the gang, they can email De Bruin at [email protected]

