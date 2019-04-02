File image: Aaron Mokoena

Having recently worked with the national team, Aaron Mokoena knows the kind of quality that Bafana Bafana possess. So it barely comes as a surprise to the former Bafana captain that they've qualified for next year’s African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

“I could see that there was an abundance of talent in the squad from the time I was part of the managerial team,” Mokoena told the Saturday Star.

“We have a group of talented players, young and experienced, who are determined and mentally strong. I witnessed that when I was in camp and was impressed with the mindset and hunger of these players.”

While there may have been doubts among many supporters as to whether Bafana would get over their final hurdle against Libya last weekend, Mokoena wasn’t one of them.

“I think the mental strength was there, something that is so important when playing in your national team away from home,” said the former Portsmouth FC and Blackburn Rovers defender.

“Yes, it was quite difficult because they had to absorb pressure from Libya but they stood firm in terms of their defence.”

Stuart Baxter’s men earned their ticket to Egypt after beating Libya 2-1 in Sfax‚ Tunisia‚ with Percy Tau scoring a superb brace.

“For 45 minutes they had to defend more than attack. It’s part of the game. The focus was there, the mental strength was there, and at the end of the day I sort of knew that Libya would crack.”

“There were a couple of occasions where Bafana had combination play in their transition, and I could see that Libya’s back four wasn’t very stable.”

While Mokoena knows that the squad possesses great talent, something that was reinforced by their brave performance against Libya, he insists that the national team have plenty of “issues” to sort out before they head off to Egypt in March.

“Bafana need a hundred and ten percent support from Safa. Safa needs support and Baxter needs support.”

“The fact that I have been part of the team, I am well aware that there are serious issues in that team and you don’t want that before a major tournament.”

“They need to be one team. Bafana are a good team, but we need Safa to support the team properly in whatever way, and now that we have qualified we need everybody to play their part.”

“There have been times when players have tried to sabotage the manager's job. Players have performed badly on purpose and tried to lose the game so that the manager gets sacked.

“This has happened to Baxter before but he didnt let these type of off-field situations affect him. Things like this are simply unacceptable.”

Now that Bafana have once again qualified for Afcon, having failed to do so last time round, Mokoena has reiterated the importance of playing in such a prestigious tournament.

“Qualifying for Afcon was so important to me as a footballer.”

“I always thought that Afcon is the toughest tournament in this industry. You play in extremely difficult circumstances and it is a platform where you get to show as a player what you are really made of.”

“I remember playing at the 1998 Burkina Faso tournament. It was a terrible tournament to play at, but I always felt that if you can pull it off in that tournament, you can play anywhere in the world.”

“In Europe they pay close attention to Afcon so it's really important that you put your best foot forward. “

“Look at Benni McCarthy for instance. He went to Burkina Faso and scored plenty of goals. Look at how his career had flourished after that. So the boys need to realise how important this tournament is for them as players as well as for the country.”

If they sort out their “issues” Mokoena believes Bafana Bafana stand a great chance of lifting the trophy in Egypt.

“I think they can match the quality that countries like Senegal, Ghana, and Nigeria have. Yes, Bafana have gone through a rough patch, but so have the likes of Senegal and Ghana etc.”

The quality is there in the team to compete against the best teams in Africa. The boys have what it takes, they have shown it against the likes of Libya and Nigeria.

We have the talent and we have the mental strength which I think has always been a question mark.”

Meanwhile Safa have said they haven't set any mandate for Baxter and his troops now that they’ve qualified for Afcon.

Safa vice-president Ria Ledwaba said Baxter’s only mandate was to qualify for the tournament.

However, as far as the showpiece itself is concerned‚ Baxter and his players have not been asked to set targets at the competition.

“We are not going to say we don’t want to win the tournament‚” said Ledwaba

“I’m sure all South Africans want to see the team being in the final and they want to see them bringing back the trophy.

“That will be good for South Africa but we are not going to put any kind of mandate to say ‘go to the final’.

“We have qualified for Egypt and the team must go there and make South Africans proud. We believe with the performance that we’ve seen in Tunisia‚ they can go there and makes us proud.”

