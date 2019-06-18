File image.

Despite pleas for clemency, the State has decided to prosecute a 33-year-old mother for murdering her newborn and then dumping her at the municipal landfill. The baby’s body was discovered last September by waste-pickers combing through refuse. According to reliable sources they reported to police that the baby had head wounds.

Investigation indicated the mother, Chirelda Lombard, from Hondeklip Bay in the Northern Cape, allegedly had walked towards the dump carrying a backpack.

Although Lombard allegedly hid her pregnancy and initially denied it to police investigators, DNA tests confirmed she was the biological mother of the dumped baby. That led to her arrest and investigation at the home where Lombard was house-sitting with her 7-year-old son.

Police removed blood-stained linen and other evidence from the home’s blocked sewerage pipes, which allegedly strengthened the prosecution’s case. A till slip found in a plastic bag containing the baby’s body also allegedly incriminated Lombard.

But she was not held for long and her release from custody after her first court appearance caused an uproar in the sleepy coastal village 535km north of Cape Town. “Chirelda Lombard is still not even arrested,” wrote a resident on Facebook. “She’s walking around nicely at her parent’s house; has not even slept in a cell for one night... don’t understand so nice; how does it work?”

Lombard cut a tragic figure in October last year carrying her baby’s simple white coffin to her graveside marked by a neon pink plaque on a wooden cross that revealed her baby’s name was Gabrielle and that she was born on August 30, 2018, and died September 4, 2018.

The baby’s father was excluded from his child’s funeral.

“He dated Chirelda for seven months,” said his attorney Emdi Swanepoel, who requested that the man’s identity be withheld. “They broke up in January and she wanted nothing more to do with him and never responded to his text messages after that. So he was dumbstruck when he heard through the grapevine that Chirelda was pregnant and had not told him she was expecting his child.

“And he was shocked and heartbroken when he heard that his baby was found dead on a rubbish dump. His biggest regret is that Chirelda never involved him. He is an upstanding guy and says that if she had, he would have offered to support his daughter or even raise her by himself. He hopes justice will prevail.”

In the months following Lombard’s release, her lawyer Willie Bouwer applied to have all charges dropped and was reported in local papers as saying nothing would come of the matter. He refused to elaborate on the substance of his clemency appeal, which was rejected by Northern Cape prosecutors.

“The director of public prosecutions’ decision is that the accused should be prosecuted on two charges, murder and concealment of death,” said spokesperson Phaladi Shuping. “The case will be in the district court on June 20 and on that day it will be transferred to the Springbok Regional Court where the trial will be heard.”

Shuping said prosecutors declined to elaborate on the clemency appeal.