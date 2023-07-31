125,000 children step towards a brighter future in Bata school shoes this month

Johannesburg - In an initiative aimed at improving the education prospects of South African children, The SPAR Group, in collaboration with Bata Shoes has donated 125 000 pairs of school shoes worth R10 million to schoolchildren across the country. A recent study by the University of Cape Town highlighted the plight of many school children who have to endure long walks to school, often without any footwear. For nearly 10 million learners, the cost of transportation and their parents’ inability to afford school shoes, leaves them with no choice but to walk barefoot to school, regardless of the weather conditions.

“Walking to school without proper shoes can have consequences for children, particularly during the harsh winter months”, says Helen Barrett, National Advertising & Promotions Manager at The SPAR Group. The SPAR Group commenced a donation drive this Mandela month, donating a total of 125 000 pairs of school shoes valued at approximately R10 million. Supplied image. “The lack of protection from the elements and rough terrain not only hinder their attendance but can also lead to injuries, resulting in more missed learning days”. Recognising the urgent need to address this issue, The SPAR Group, which has been offering affordable Bata School Shoes through in-store promotions for three years now, commenced a donation drive this Mandela month, donating a total of 125 000 pairs of school shoes valued at approximately R10 million, to schools and charities across South Africa.

Beneficiaries included, The Leva Foundation, Uviwe Child and Youth Services, Community Chest and Khayalethu Youth Care Centre in the Eastern Cape; 25 schools in Tshwane, including Aerebokeng School, Pretoria School for Mentally-Challenged Children, Sedikwisanee Primary School Bogom and the New Jerusalem Children’s Home near Tshwane; Molenrivier Primary School, Voorwaarts Primary School, Panorama Primary School, and Goedgegun Primêr in the Western Cape; as well as numerous schools and charity organisations in the Lowveld, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng areas. Each pair of shoes donated (in sizes 10, 11, 12, 1 and 2 for school starters) was produced in the Bata School Shoes factory in Cato Ridge, Durban, and with durable tread to withstand long walks and hours of play. “Our partnership with Bata began in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic affected production at the factory. Despite the challenges, the factory’s dedicated workforce persevered and also protected the facility during the July 2021 unrest in KwaZulu-Natal, enabling the business to keep going and the continued distribution of school shoes to more than 2 million South African scholars”, says Barrett.