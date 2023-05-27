13 years and counting: Renowned Bioscope in Joburg celebrates milestone

Johannesburg - Thirteen years have passed since The Bioscope first opened its doors in Johannesburg, and owner Russell Grant still fondly remembers the first movie the independent cinema showed on the opening night. “We had a few firsts, and we remember them all, but our opening night on 8 June 2010 was a screening of the fun and inspiring documentary ‘Unhinged: Surviving Joburg’ by Adi Loveland. It really set the tone,” Grant remembers fondly.

Next month, the independent cinema celebrates its 13th birthday, and Grant is delighted to have reached the milestone. “I take great joy in always telling people our age. I think it’s a great testament to our team and to our formula. So it’s great to now say 13 years.” The cinema, which is based at 44 Stanley in Johannesburg, is a unique independent cinema with just 47 seats made out of car seats and is renowned for showing a selection of films that you would never be able to find anywhere in South Africa.

The Bioscope at 44 Stanley in Johannesburg. Supplied image. The Bioscope used to be based in Maboneng, a historical part of South Africa before it moved to 44 Stanley. Grant says when they first decided to open The Bioscope they had hoped it would have longevity, so to have reached 13 years is incredible. “We did hope we were making something that could have an impact and could last. We’re honoured that we’ve gotten the support and the love to keep going.”

He says the key to the cinema’s longevity has been keeping things simple. “Our unique car seats are perhaps a good example. It’s not an expensive prestige experience that would have cost us hundreds of thousands of rand, but it is comfortable and memorable. That and always watching your costs very carefully.” The Bioscope at 44 Stanley in Johannesburg. Supplied image. Their longevity is made even more impressive due to the rise of Over The Top (OTT) services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Showmax, Disney Channel and many others.

“Nothing can beat a unique experience shared with others,” says Grant. “We spend a lot of our time devising and dreaming up these unique ideas. They include the likes of our ‘Dumpling Box Cinema Nights’ where you watch anime and eat dumplings. We have live comedy and improv comedy nights where it literally could never be repeated, we have a sing-along or quote-along screenings, drag shows, or just great films that have a full house gasping or laughing.” Grant says the uniqueness of the venue has ensured that movie goers have continued to come back over the years.

“Since the beginning, we have focused on the experience. And it’s not just movies. The Bioscope at 44 Stanley in Johannesburg. Supplied image. “So coming for something like that, or just a great movie, having one of our delicious pizzas, enjoying something like a gin and tonic, or wine while watching the film, being in our beautiful courtyard with the buzz of 44 Stanley around you before and after your time in the cinema room – that’s the magic of a night at The Bioscope.” Over the years, the independent cinema has shown several memorable movies which proved to be hits, but Grant says the documentaries have proved to be most successful.

“The documentaries have helped our audience understand certain topics, like fracking and politics, but recently we have loved the fact that Universe On Stage, which is a special live talk about the universe accompanied by a live piano score, has sold out every one of its many performances, making it the most successful event in Bioscope history.” The Bioscope at its old premises in Maboneng. Supplied image. The Bioscope recently put up what they call their “show-off wall” in the lobby. “People can see some of our highlights when they visit, like hosting Michel Gondry’s Home Movie Factory Exhibition for three months as part of the French South Africa Seasons, screening French New Wave classic ‘Breathless’ on original 16mm film, an outdoor cinema on Zoo Lake where couples sat in boats to watch the film, and lastly having our supporters give so generously during the pandemic.”

But no success is enjoyed without challenges, and Grant and his team have faced their fair bit of challenges. “Keeping the programme full and optimised to be the best it can be has always been a challenge. Because we are doing this night after night, one has to adopt a marathon approach, so it is difficult to see some things work and others not work, and to find the strength sometimes to always keep going, but we’re pretty well trained for this now, so we know how to keep going.” The Bioscope at its old premises in Maboneng. Supplied image. The Bioscope is also home to the renowned Video Store Podcast, which has featured guests such as JSomething, Peach van Pletzen, Stephanie Be, Nick Hamman, stand-up comedians Robby Collins and Gilly Apter, Ross Learmonth and Majozi, to mention a few.

Grant says it’s a dream come true for him to be able to host a podcast at The Bioscope. “It was always a dream to have a podcast. So if you enjoy The Bioscope, then The Video Store should be right for you. We pretend we are behind the counter of a video store, talking about what film and TV we are watching. We want you to come for the recommendations on what you can watch on our streaming platforms in SA and cinemas, but we hope you then stay for the characters and people you come to love.” The Bioscope will also play host to the Encounters Film Festival soon.